Shoes can lead to spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19) virus to other people, a new report by US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggested.

In a report by Gulf News, the research showed that footwear—especially those worn by medical staff—can be highly effective carriers for the COVID-19 virus.

The data was based on a study done by experts, wherein they collected sample swabs off the floor, trash cans, computer mice, the ICU, as well as the general ward full of COVID-19 positive patients. It found that the shoes worn by health workers in the ICU tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus—the one that causes COVID-19.

The study also found virus from the floor of the pharmacy as well as the dressing room, which had no patients at all.

Experts and virologists have advised to public to keep a single pair of shoes to outside your home, and use a different one inside. They also suggested disinfecting all footwear whenever possible.

Virologist Dr Lisa Cross, in a report by Channel 4’s ‘Coronavirus: How Clean Is Your House,’ said that virus can survive on the rubber soles of the shoes for three to five days.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus can survive on footwear for up to 5 days: experts