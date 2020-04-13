Netizens were touched and moved by the new video of Emirates Airline on April 14, where it featured members of its cabin crew to encourage customers not to lose hope amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Emirates shared the video on its Facebook page amid the...
Sharjah shuts down bakery after worker licked finger, touched bread
A bakery in Sharjah has been shut down for violating hygiene protocols, after a baker was caught on camera licking his hand and then touching a piece of bread. In a report by Khaleej Times, the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has ordered the suspension...
Davao city Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to donate 1-year salary to help frontliners infected with COVID-19.
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has announced that she will donate her year’s salary to help those battling at the front lines of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In an announcement, the mayor said the will give her one-year salary—amounting to PHP2.1 million—in a...
Koko Pimentel summoned over alleged breach of quarantine protocol
The Philippines’ Department of Justice (DOJ) has summoned Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III on April 14 for his alleged breach of quarantine protocol after he visited a hospital despite being a Person Under Investigation (PUI), ABS-CBN reported. According to...
Shoes can lead to spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19) virus to other people, a new report by US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggested.
In a report by Gulf News, the research showed that footwear—especially those worn by medical staff—can be highly effective carriers for the COVID-19 virus.
The data was based on a study done by experts, wherein they collected sample swabs off the floor, trash cans, computer mice, the ICU, as well as the general ward full of COVID-19 positive patients. It found that the shoes worn by health workers in the ICU tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus—the one that causes COVID-19.
The study also found virus from the floor of the pharmacy as well as the dressing room, which had no patients at all.
Experts and virologists have advised to public to keep a single pair of shoes to outside your home, and use a different one inside. They also suggested disinfecting all footwear whenever possible.
Virologist Dr Lisa Cross, in a report by Channel 4’s ‘Coronavirus: How Clean Is Your House,’ said that virus can survive on the rubber soles of the shoes for three to five days.
