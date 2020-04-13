Tuesday, April 14, 2020

WATCH: Emirates Airline captures netizens with heartfelt video

Apr 14 2020

Netizens were touched and moved by the new video of Emirates Airline on April 14, where it featured members of its cabin crew to encourage customers not to lose hope amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Sharjah shuts down bakery after worker licked finger, touched bread

Apr 14 2020

A bakery in Sharjah has been shut down for violating hygiene protocols, after a baker was caught on camera licking his hand and then touching a piece of bread.

Koko Pimentel summoned over alleged breach of quarantine protocol

Apr 14 2020

The Philippines' Department of Justice (DOJ) has summoned Senator Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III on April 14 for his alleged breach of quarantine protocol after he visited a hospital despite being a Person Under Investigation (PUI), ABS-CBN reported.

Shoes can be highly effective carriers of COVID-19 virus – US CDC report

by | News

Apr. 13, 20 | 7:07 pm

Shoes can lead to spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19) virus to other people, a new report by US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggested.

In a report by Gulf News, the research showed that footwear—especially those worn by medical staff—can be highly effective carriers for the COVID-19 virus.

The data was based on a study done by experts, wherein they collected sample swabs off the floor, trash cans, computer mice, the ICU, as well as the general ward full of COVID-19 positive patients. It found that the shoes worn by health workers in the ICU tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus—the one that causes COVID-19.

The study also found virus from the floor of the pharmacy as well as the dressing room, which had no patients at all.

Experts and virologists have advised to public to keep a single pair of shoes to outside your home, and use a different one inside. They also suggested disinfecting all footwear whenever possible.

Virologist Dr Lisa Cross, in a report by Channel 4’s ‘Coronavirus: How Clean Is Your House,’ said that virus can survive on the rubber soles of the shoes for three to five days.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus can survive on footwear for up to 5 days: experts

Close