PH Embassy, Consulate issue joint statement on repatriation flights

Netizens were touched and moved by the new video of Emirates Airline on April 14, where it featured members of its cabin crew to encourage customers not to lose hope amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Emirates shared the video on its Facebook page amid the...
Sharjah shuts down bakery after worker licked finger, touched bread
A bakery in Sharjah has been shut down for violating hygiene protocols, after a baker was caught on camera licking his hand and then touching a piece of bread. In a report by Khaleej Times, the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has ordered the suspension...
Davao city Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to donate 1-year salary to help frontliners infected with COVID-19.
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has announced that she will donate her year’s salary to help those battling at the front lines of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In an announcement, the mayor said the will give her one-year salary—amounting to PHP2.1 million—in a...
Koko Pimentel summoned over alleged breach of quarantine protocol
The Philippines’ Department of Justice (DOJ) has summoned Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III on April 14 for his alleged breach of quarantine protocol after he visited a hospital despite being a Person Under Investigation (PUI), ABS-CBN reported. According to...
The Philippine Embassy in the UAE and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai has advised Filipinos in the country on steps that they could do if they wish to head home to the Philippines.
With the opening of select flights from UAE towards the Philippines, the statement stressed that Filipinos who wish to head home can directly coordinate and purchase their tickets from either Emirates Airlines in Dubai or Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi to head home.
The joint statement segments those who intend to head home into three categories:
Filipinos who were terminated should seek assistance from their employers to purchase their tickets as per UAE law. “Ito ay sang-ayon sa batas ng UAE. Maaaring mag-book ang inyong employer sa Emirates Airlines o Etihad Airways dahil may mga binuksan silang flights at binigyan sila ng pahintulot na lumipad sa Pilipinas kahit may lockdown sa Metro Manila at buong Luzon,” said the statement.
Meanwhile, Filipino jobseekers and/or those without employers/job contracts who managed to get to the country should seek help from their relatives, friends, or sponsoring travel agency who helped them land in the country. “Kailangan mo ang tulong nila para makabili ng ticket sa eroplano. Diretso ka rin pwedeng mag-book ng ticket mo dahil may mga bukas na flights ngayon. Hindi na kailangang tumawag sa Embahada o Konsulado,” as per the statement.
For Filipinos with no one to turn to and wish to head back home for good, these Filipinos should communicate with either the Embassy or the Consualte depending on their area for them to know your status. Authorities will then seek assistance from the Philippine government to arrange flights back home. “Hihingi po ng pondo ang Embahada o Konsulado sa ating pamahalaan para makabili ng ticket para sa inyo. Kapag meron na pong pondo, aayusin po ang inyong pagbalik sa Pilipinas,” said the statement.
Individuals who fall in the third category and wish to head home for good may contact the Embassy or the Consulate through email:
Philippine Embassy in UAE: [email protected]
Philippine Consulate in Dubai: [email protected]
Both the Embassy and the Consulate urge Filipinos to think about their decision thoroughly. “Siguraduhin lang po na ito na talaga ang inyong hangarin para hindi masayang ang ticket na maaari po sanang magamit sa ibang pangangailangan ng bansa natin,” said the statement.
