DOH says COVID-19 pandemic may last until 2021

Netizens were touched and moved by the new video of Emirates Airline on April 14, where it featured members of its cabin crew to encourage customers not to lose hope amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Emirates shared the video on its Facebook page amid the...
Sharjah shuts down bakery after worker licked finger, touched bread
A bakery in Sharjah has been shut down for violating hygiene protocols, after a baker was caught on camera licking his hand and then touching a piece of bread. In a report by Khaleej Times, the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has ordered the suspension...
Davao city Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to donate 1-year salary to help frontliners infected with COVID-19.
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has announced that she will donate her year’s salary to help those battling at the front lines of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In an announcement, the mayor said the will give her one-year salary—amounting to PHP2.1 million—in a...
Koko Pimentel summoned over alleged breach of quarantine protocol
The Philippines’ Department of Justice (DOJ) has summoned Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III on April 14 for his alleged breach of quarantine protocol after he visited a hospital despite being a Person Under Investigation (PUI), ABS-CBN reported. According to...
The Philippines’ Department of Health said that coronavirus disease (COVID-19) may last until January 2021 if no intervention is done.
In a press briefing aired on PTV4, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said this is the worst scenario if countries do not think of interventions to end the pandemic.
“Ang atin pong mga estimation ay galing sa ating mga scientists, sa mga mathematicians. Worst-case scenario, base po sa kanilang pag–aaral ay next year po ng January. Ito po ay mangyayari kung wala tayong gagawin na intervention,” she said .
She added that the vaccines for the disease currently being developed by experts worldwide may take six months to over a year before it can be used by the public. This is the reason why, she says, nations are strictly implementing social distancing and proper hygiene.
Earlier, health experts in the country have predicted that the number of cases in the Philipines may reach 75,000 in two weeks, and may infect 140,000 to 550,000 people in Metro Manila by June.
As of April 13, the number of cases in the Philippines stands at 4,932, with 315 deaths and 242 recoveries.
