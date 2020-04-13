DOH says COVID-19 pandemic may last until 2021

The Philippines’ Department of Health said that coronavirus disease (COVID-19) may last until January 2021 if no intervention is done.

In a press briefing aired on PTV4, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said this is the worst scenario if countries do not think of interventions to end the pandemic.

“Ang atin pong mga estimation ay galing sa ating mga scientists, sa mga mathematicians. Worst-case scenario, base po sa kanilang pag–aaral ay next year po ng January. Ito po ay mangyayari kung wala tayong gagawin na intervention,” she said .

She added that the vaccines for the disease currently being developed by experts worldwide may take six months to over a year before it can be used by the public. This is the reason why, she says, nations are strictly implementing social distancing and proper hygiene.

Earlier, health experts in the country have predicted that the number of cases in the Philipines may reach 75,000 in two weeks, and may infect 140,000 to 550,000 people in Metro Manila by June.

As of April 13, the number of cases in the Philippines stands at 4,932, with 315 deaths and 242 recoveries.