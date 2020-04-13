DFA: Filipino health workers with existing contracts abroad can now leave PH

Netizens were touched and moved by the new video of Emirates Airline on April 14, where it featured members of its cabin crew to encourage customers not to lose hope amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Emirates shared the video on its Facebook page amid the...
Sharjah shuts down bakery after worker licked finger, touched bread
A bakery in Sharjah has been shut down for violating hygiene protocols, after a baker was caught on camera licking his hand and then touching a piece of bread. In a report by Khaleej Times, the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has ordered the suspension...
Davao city Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to donate 1-year salary to help frontliners infected with COVID-19.
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has announced that she will donate her year’s salary to help those battling at the front lines of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In an announcement, the mayor said the will give her one-year salary—amounting to PHP2.1 million—in a...
Koko Pimentel summoned over alleged breach of quarantine protocol
The Philippines’ Department of Justice (DOJ) has summoned Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III on April 14 for his alleged breach of quarantine protocol after he visited a hospital despite being a Person Under Investigation (PUI), ABS-CBN reported. According to...
The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has announced that the government will now be allowing Filipino health workers with existing contracts abroad to leave.
According to Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro “Teddy Boy” Locsin, Jr., the health workers can fly out of the country despite the enhanced community quarantine
“DONE. NURSES, other health workers with existing contracts of work abroad can leave,” he said in his Twitter post.
Locsin added, however, that future applications will be put on hold until further notice—provided that over 450,000 nurses be given jobs.
Philippine Overseas Employment (POEA) recently issued an order temporarily suspending the deployment of Filipino health care workers abroad, in order to “prioritize human resource allocation” in the country’s healthcare system.
The secretary earlier promised to fight the decision of POEA to issue temporary travel ban on health workers.
“The fight is not over. We will fight the ban in the IATF. We will fight the ban in Cabinet. We will fight shit for brains. We will never surrender our constitutional right to travel and our contractual right to work where there is a need for our work,” he said in his tweet.
READ ALSO: Pinoy nurses expresses concern over deployment ban on health workers
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved