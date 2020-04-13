BREAKING: UAE reports 172 new recoveries, total now at 852 with no new cases

Netizens were touched and moved by the new video of Emirates Airline on April 14, where it featured members of its cabin crew to encourage customers not to lose hope amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Emirates shared the video on its Facebook page amid the...
Sharjah shuts down bakery after worker licked finger, touched bread
A bakery in Sharjah has been shut down for violating hygiene protocols, after a baker was caught on camera licking his hand and then touching a piece of bread. In a report by Khaleej Times, the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has ordered the suspension...
Davao city Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to donate 1-year salary to help frontliners infected with COVID-19.
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has announced that she will donate her year’s salary to help those battling at the front lines of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In an announcement, the mayor said the will give her one-year salary—amounting to PHP2.1 million—in a...
Koko Pimentel summoned over alleged breach of quarantine protocol
The Philippines’ Department of Justice (DOJ) has summoned Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III on April 14 for his alleged breach of quarantine protocol after he visited a hospital despite being a Person Under Investigation (PUI), ABS-CBN reported. According to...
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 172 patients who have fully recovered from the coronavirus disease in the UAE, bringing the total number to 852.
No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country today as the number remains at 4,123.
MoHAP also reported three new fatalities, bringing the country’s total death toll to 25. The Ministry expressed its deep regrets and condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for the full recovery of the others.
The UAE continues to ramp up in its testing as MoHAP spokesperson Dr. Farida Al Hosani announced that the country has reached 23,380 new tests recently.
MoHAP advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.
The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
