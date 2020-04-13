BREAKING: UAE extends validity of residence, visit visas until end of 2020

The UAE’s Identity and Citizenship Authority (ICA) has confirmed that visas of residents and visitors in the country that have expired recently will be extended until the end of 2020.

ICA spokesperson Brigadier General Khamis Al Kaabi stated during a news briefing held April 13 that visas for residents that have expired early March 2020 will have their visa vailidty extended until the end of December 2020.

Brigadier General Al Kaabi explained that residents whose visas expired in early March 2020 will receive an extension of their visas until end of December 2020. This measure applies to both residents inside and outside the UAE.

In a tweet from the UAE Government’s official account, Brigadier General Al Kaabi stated taht this applies for resident visa holders inside and outside the country.

In addition, UAE visitors who have chosen to remain in the country whose visas expired early March 2020, will also benefit from the visa extension as their current visas will be extended till December 2020.

In addition, UAE visitors who have chosen to remain in the country whose visas expired early March 2020, will also have their visit visas extended till December 2020.

ICA has also announced that those whose Emirates ID have expired from March 1 will also have extended validity till the end of the year.