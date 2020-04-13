BREAKING: 398 new cases of COVID-19 in UAE, total now at 4521

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), in a late-night update, reported 398 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 4,521.

Earlier, MoHAP also reported three new fatalities from different nationalities, bringing the country’s total death toll to 25. The Ministry expressed its deep regrets and condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for the full recovery of the others.

In addition, the country also reported 172 patients who have recovered, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country now to 852.

The UAE continues to ramp up in its testing as MoHAP spokesperson Dr. Farida Al Hosani announced that the country has reached 23,380 new tests recently.

MoHAP advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.

The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation