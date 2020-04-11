Sunday, April 12, 2020

Apr 11 20, 9:24 am

Pope Francis to livestream Easter Mass

Apr 12 2020

The Vatican City, together with over 1.2 billion Catholics around the world, will be celebrating Easter differently this year as the world continues to pray and fight against the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). His Holiness Pope Francis will be...

UAE’s confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3736

Apr 11 2020

The UAE has confirmed that there are now 3,736 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.   In a livestream media briefing held by the UAE government last April 11 via Emirates News Agency (WAM), UAE Health Sector spokeswoman Farida...

WATCH: Abu Dhabi Police distributes face masks, personal protective supplies in select areas

by | News

Apr. 11, 20 | 9:24 am

(WAM) — Abu Dhabi Police have deployed facemasks and personal protective supplies among residents of a number of areas in Abu Dhabi, including Musaffah, Al Mafraq and Al Shawamekh in addition to Al Ain City, as part of the “For Your Safety” Campaign.

The police patrol officers advised the public to comply with the precautionary measures taken by the country and the directives issued by competent departments to avoid COVID-19, including social distancing protocols, frequent hand-washing and steering clear of mass gatherings and large community events.

Within the same context, Abu Dhabi Police today carried out an anti-coronavirus awareness campaign in the industrial areas of Al Ain City.

Captain Mohamed Musabah Al Saadi, of Abu Dhabi Police, said, “The campaign aims to distribute facemasks among workers in their workplaces and accommodation camps and to boost their awareness of the precautionary measures against the virus, including proper wearing of facemasks and gloves and adhering to social distancing protocols.”

Tens of thousands of construction workers are benefitting from the campaign in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain City.

Latest News

Pope Francis to livestream Easter Mass

Pope Francis to livestream Easter Mass

Apr 12, 2020

The Vatican City, together with over 1.2 billion Catholics around the world, will be celebrating Easter differently this year as the world continues to pray and fight against the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). His Holiness Pope Francis will be...

UAE’s confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3736

UAE’s confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3736

Apr 11, 2020

The UAE has confirmed that there are now 3,736 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.   In a livestream media briefing held by the UAE government last April 11 via Emirates News Agency (WAM), UAE Health Sector spokeswoman Farida...

UAE announces recovery of 150 coronavirus patients, total now at 418

UAE announces recovery of 150 coronavirus patients, total now at 418

Apr 11, 2020

The UAE continues to nurse patients afflicted with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country as the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) recently announced the full recovery of 150 cases. This, by far, is the highest number of recoveries that the country...

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

