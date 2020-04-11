UAE’s confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3736

The UAE has confirmed that there are now 3,736 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

In a livestream media briefing held by the UAE government last April 11 via Emirates News Agency (WAM), UAE Health Sector spokeswoman Farida Al Hosani reminded the public to keep in mind the importance of social distancing and staying at home after she confirmed that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached nearly 4,000.

In addition, she also reported a total of 588 patients who have recovered, adding that the increasing number of recoveries bring hope to the UAE’s fight against the disease.

The UAE also confirmed the country’s total death toll to 20. She expressed her deep regrets and condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for the full recovery of the others.

The spokeswoman advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

She noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.