UAE uses plasma from COVID-19 recovered patients to treat serious cases

The UAE’s health sector has confirmed that it is using plasma from people who have recovered from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to treat some of the confirmed cases.
In a livestream media briefing held by the UAE government last April 11 via Emirates News Agency (WAM), UAE Health Sector spokeswoman Farida Al Hosani said that part of the latest developments undertaken by the country to combat the disease is the plasma treatment, wherein the plasma of those have recovered from the disease is extracted to treat serious cases—based on the evaluation of the specialists.
She added that plasma contains some antibodies produced by the body in order to prevent itself against external intruders—such as viruses. The spokesperson noted that the treatment was once used to treat those with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV).
“Some countries ask those who recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma after it was proven medically that it can contribute to the recovery of new cases. Here in UAE, we started using this plasma treatment in addition to other treatments we currently have,” she said.
Al Hosani, however, stated that they are evaluating its efficiency through regular studies and evaluations, and that the UAE is keen to follow up and look for more efficient treatments available.
So far, she said they are also utilizing chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat confirmed cases with mild symptoms after studies have proven their efficiency.
The spokeswoman also noted that in terms of evaluating the efficiency of the medicine, they study whether the treatment can minimize the infection and side effect, and accelerate the recovery process.
“These are methods used in the UAE and we are observing continuously the efficiency of these treatments along with other biotechnology methods. We will not be late in providing treatment that is approved and efficient for residents and citizens, because your health is our priority,” Al Hosani added.
She also said that the UAE is so far successful in alleviating the spread the disease, with 588 recoveries as of this writing—giving hope that the country can succeed in its fight against COVID-19. She also credited the massive testing done by the country to detect more cases, and help flatten the curve in the country.
The UAE so far has 3,736 confirmed cases, with 20 deaths.
