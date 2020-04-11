UAE sends aid plane to Ukraine to assist efforts to counter COVID-19, repatriates Ukrainian citizens

The Vatican City, together with over 1.2 billion Catholics around the world, will be celebrating Easter differently this year as the world continues to pray and fight against the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). His Holiness Pope Francis will be...
UAE’s confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3736
The UAE has confirmed that there are now 3,736 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country. In a livestream media briefing held by the UAE government last April 11 via Emirates News Agency (WAM), UAE Health Sector spokeswoman Farida...
UAE uses plasma from COVID-19 recovered patients to treat serious cases
The UAE’s health sector has confirmed that it is using plasma from people who have recovered from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to treat some of the confirmed cases. In a livestream media briefing held by the UAE government last April 11 via Emirates News...
UAE announces recovery of 150 coronavirus patients, total now at 418
The UAE continues to nurse patients afflicted with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country as the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) recently announced the full recovery of 150 cases. This, by far, is the highest number of recoveries that the country...
(WAM) – A United Arab Emirates aid plane carrying 11 metric tons of medical supplies was dispatched to Ukraine to assist the country in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, benefitting over 10,000 healthcare professionals. This initiative is part of the UAE’s commitment to cooperating with countries working to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in order to strengthen global efforts to curb the virus’ spread.
“This provision of aid by the UAE comes as a gesture of solidarity with countries seeking to bolster their fight against COVID-19. The UAE stands with the leadership and people of Ukraine during this challenging moment that the international community must face as a united front,” said Salem Ahmed Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Ukraine.
He added that UAE assistance to Ukraine would enable medical staff to safely perform their professional duties in combating the virus’ spread. He underscored that the UAE extends its support to Ukraine and all countries affected by COVID-19 as they work to overcome this humanitarian crisis.
Furthermore, He noted that the aid plane succeeded in repatriating 113 Ukrainian citizens from the UAE as a result of coordination between Emirati and Ukrainian authorities to ensure their safe return.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
