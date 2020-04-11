UAE announces recovery of 150 coronavirus patients, total now at 418

The UAE continues to nurse patients afflicted with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country as the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) recently announced the full recovery of 150 cases.

This, by far, is the highest number of recoveries that the country has reported to date as the total of recovered cases has now reached 418.

MoHAP has also amplified its efforts in testing among UAE citizens and residents as it has conducted over 49,000 additional COVID-19 tests in just a few days with the help of the newly launched five-minute COVID-19 drive-thru testing centres, following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: UAE opens 13 COVID-19 drive-thru centres

How can avail the COVID-19 five-minute testing service?

To avail the service, citizens and residents must book an appointment first either by calling the 8001717 Estijaba centre or through the SEHA smart application.

An initial evaluation of their condition will be carried out prior to the timing of their appointment.

Details needed to submit for evaluation include the individual’s name, Emirates ID number, e-mail address, and contact number. Users will also be able to choose an appointment timing and date that is convenient for their schedule. All appointments are confirmed via SMS on the user’s phone.

READ ON: Guide to COVID-19 drive-thru test center in Dubai

The testing facility will give priority to those suffering from symptoms of COVID-19, senior citizens, pregnant women, and those who suffer from chronic disease.

As for those who are opting to take the examination for precautionary measures, the examination will cost AED 370 and the payment will be done electronically through the SEHA app.