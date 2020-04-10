WATCH: UAE opens 13 COVID-19 drive-thru centers

The Vatican City, together with over 1.2 billion Catholics around the world, will be celebrating Easter differently this year as the world continues to pray and fight against the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). His Holiness Pope Francis will be...
UAE’s confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3736
The UAE has confirmed that there are now 3,736 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country. In a livestream media briefing held by the UAE government last April 11 via Emirates News Agency (WAM), UAE Health Sector spokeswoman Farida...
UAE uses plasma from COVID-19 recovered patients to treat serious cases
The UAE’s health sector has confirmed that it is using plasma from people who have recovered from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to treat some of the confirmed cases. In a livestream media briefing held by the UAE government last April 11 via Emirates News...
UAE sends aid plane to Ukraine to assist efforts to counter COVID-19, repatriates Ukrainian citizens
(WAM) - A United Arab Emirates aid plane carrying 11 metric tons of medical supplies was dispatched to Ukraine to assist the country in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, benefitting over 10,000 healthcare professionals. This initiative is part of the UAE's commitment...
Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, opened 13 additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing centers to bolster UAE’s capacity to test people suspected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces to ensure the community’s health and safety, SEHA opened 13 additional testing facilities across the country in just 10 days.
This comes after the opening of the first drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.
According to SEHA, a total of 317 employees and volunteers have worked to finish the construction of the centers, which when combined spans a total area of 23,000 square meters.
The centers include 630 qualified medical, nursing, technical and administrative staff, who have been trained to efficiently complete the examination within 5 minutes.
More than 12,000 people have been tested since the opening of the testing facilities, according to SEHA.
How to avail the service?
To avail the service, citizens and residents must book an appointment first either by calling the 8001717 Estijaba center or through the SEHA smart application.
An initial evaluation of their condition will be carried out prior to the timing of their appointment.
Details needed to submit for evaluation include the individual’s name, Emirates ID number, e-mail address, and contact number. Users will also be able to choose an appointment timing and date that is convenient for their schedule. All appointments are confirmed via SMS on the user’s phone.
The testing facility will give priority to those suffering from symptoms of COVID-19, senior citizens, pregnant women, and those who suffer from chronic disease
As for those who are opting to take the examination for precautionary measures, the examination will cost AED 370 and the payment will be done electronically through the SEHA app.
