BREAKING: UAE reports 370 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 3360

Apr 10 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 370 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 3,360.   MoHAP reported that the majority of these cases were those who did not follow proper quarantine procedures...

WATCH: UAE opens 13 COVID-19 drive-thru centers

Apr 10 2020

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, opened 13 additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing centers to bolster UAE's capacity to test people suspected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown...

DOH: PH COVID-19 cases jumps to 4,195

Apr 10 2020

The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed Friday 119 new coronavirus disease or COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing the total now to 4,195. In its daily briefing, DOH reported 18 new fatalities increasing the death toll to 221. Meanwhile, 16 people recovered from...

POLO-Dubai now accepting application for Dh730 cash assistance

Apr 10 2020

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Dubai and Northern Emirates (POLO Dubai) on Friday announced that it is now accepting applications for the one-time financial assistance of Php 10,000 (AED 730) for displaced overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) due to COVID-19...

UAE extends closure of all places of worship until further notice

by | News

Apr. 10, 20 | 5:29 am

UAE announced Thursday the suspension of prayers in all places of worship across the nation until further notice.

All places of worship across the country were closed on March 16 as part of the precautionary measures adopted to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The decision, taken in coordination with the National Crisis Emergency and Disasters Management Authority, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, and federal and local health and religious authorities, comes as part of the precautionary measures adopted by the UAE to safeguard public health and safety of the public.

