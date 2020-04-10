UAE extends closure of all places of worship until further notice

UAE announced Thursday the suspension of prayers in all places of worship across the nation until further notice.

All places of worship across the country were closed on March 16 as part of the precautionary measures adopted to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The decision, taken in coordination with the National Crisis Emergency and Disasters Management Authority, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, and federal and local health and religious authorities, comes as part of the precautionary measures adopted by the UAE to safeguard public health and safety of the public.