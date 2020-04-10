BREAKING: UAE reports 370 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 3360

The Vatican City, together with over 1.2 billion Catholics around the world, will be celebrating Easter differently this year as the world continues to pray and fight against the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). His Holiness Pope Francis will be...
UAE’s confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3736
The UAE has confirmed that there are now 3,736 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country. In a livestream media briefing held by the UAE government last April 11 via Emirates News Agency (WAM), UAE Health Sector spokeswoman Farida...
UAE uses plasma from COVID-19 recovered patients to treat serious cases
The UAE’s health sector has confirmed that it is using plasma from people who have recovered from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to treat some of the confirmed cases. In a livestream media briefing held by the UAE government last April 11 via Emirates News...
UAE sends aid plane to Ukraine to assist efforts to counter COVID-19, repatriates Ukrainian citizens
(WAM) - A United Arab Emirates aid plane carrying 11 metric tons of medical supplies was dispatched to Ukraine to assist the country in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, benefitting over 10,000 healthcare professionals. This initiative is part of the UAE's commitment...
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 370 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 3,360.
MoHAP reported that the majority of these cases were those who did not follow proper quarantine procedures and proper social distancing.
In addition, the country also reported 150 patients who have recovered, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country now to 418.
The Ministry also reported two new fatalities, bringing the country’s total death toll to 16. The Ministry expressed its deep regrets and condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for the full recovery of the others.
MoHAP advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.
The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
