Sunday, April 12, 2020

Apr 10 20, 11:13 pm

Pope Francis to livestream Easter Mass

Apr 12 2020

The Vatican City, together with over 1.2 billion Catholics around the world, will be celebrating Easter differently this year as the world continues to pray and fight against the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). His Holiness Pope Francis will be...

UAE’s confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3736

Apr 11 2020

The UAE has confirmed that there are now 3,736 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.   In a livestream media briefing held by the UAE government last April 11 via Emirates News Agency (WAM), UAE Health Sector spokeswoman Farida...

BREAKING: UAE reports 370 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 3360

Apr. 10, 20 | 11:13 pm

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 370 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 3,360.

 

MoHAP reported that the majority of these cases were those who did not follow proper quarantine procedures and proper social distancing.

 

In addition, the country also reported 150 patients who have recovered, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country now to 418.

 

The Ministry also reported two new fatalities, bringing the country’s total death toll to 16. The Ministry expressed its deep regrets and condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for the full recovery of the others.

MoHAP advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

 

It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.

 

The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation

 

Close