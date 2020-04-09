UAE sends aid plane to Kazakhstan to assist efforts to counter COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 370 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 3,360. MoHAP reported that the majority of these cases were those who did not follow proper quarantine procedures...
WATCH: UAE opens 13 COVID-19 drive-thru centers
Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, opened 13 additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing centers to bolster UAE’s capacity to test people suspected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown...
DOH: PH COVID-19 cases jumps to 4,195
The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed Friday 119 new coronavirus disease or COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing the total now to 4,195. In its daily briefing, DOH reported 18 new fatalities increasing the death toll to 221. Meanwhile, 16 people recovered from...
POLO-Dubai now accepting application for Dh730 cash assistance
The Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Dubai and Northern Emirates (POLO Dubai) on Friday announced that it is now accepting applications for the one-time financial assistance of Php 10,000 (AED 730) for displaced overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) due to COVID-19...
(WAM) — A United Arab Emirates aid plane carrying approximately 13 tonnes of medical supplies was dispatched to Kazakhstan to assist the country in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, benefitting over 10,000 healthcare professionals.
This initiative is part of the UAE’s commitment to cooperating with countries working to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in order to bolster global efforts to curb the virus’ spread.
“The UAE is committed to extending support to countries affected by the COVID-19 crisis in recognition that multilateral cooperation is essential to the international community overcoming this humanitarian crisis,” said Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan.
“This aid is one of numerous shipments that the UAE has dispatched since the start of the crisis. In addition to country-specific aid, the UAE has partnered with the World Health Organisation, WHO, to enhance the global response to COVID-19,” Al Jaber added.
The Ambassador noted that UAE assistance to Kazakhstan would enable medical staff to safely perform their professional duties in combating the virus’ spread.
He underscored that the leadership and people of the UAE stand with Kazakhstan and all countries affected by COVID-19 as they work to overcome this humanitarian crisis.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved