UAE sends aid plane to Kazakhstan to assist efforts to counter COVID-19

(WAM) — A United Arab Emirates aid plane carrying approximately 13 tonnes of medical supplies was dispatched to Kazakhstan to assist the country in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, benefitting over 10,000 healthcare professionals.

This initiative is part of the UAE’s commitment to cooperating with countries working to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in order to bolster global efforts to curb the virus’ spread.

“The UAE is committed to extending support to countries affected by the COVID-19 crisis in recognition that multilateral cooperation is essential to the international community overcoming this humanitarian crisis,” said Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

“This aid is one of numerous shipments that the UAE has dispatched since the start of the crisis. In addition to country-specific aid, the UAE has partnered with the World Health Organisation, WHO, to enhance the global response to COVID-19,” Al Jaber added.

The Ambassador noted that UAE assistance to Kazakhstan would enable medical staff to safely perform their professional duties in combating the virus’ spread.

He underscored that the leadership and people of the UAE stand with Kazakhstan and all countries affected by COVID-19 as they work to overcome this humanitarian crisis.