Friday, April 10, 2020

Apr 09 20, 8:31 pm

BREAKING: UAE reports 370 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 3360

Apr 10 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 370 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 3,360.   MoHAP reported that the majority of these cases were those who did not follow proper quarantine procedures...

WATCH: UAE opens 13 COVID-19 drive-thru centers

Apr 10 2020

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, opened 13 additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing centers to bolster UAE’s capacity to test people suspected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown...

DOH: PH COVID-19 cases jumps to 4,195

Apr 10 2020

The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed Friday 119 new coronavirus disease or COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing the total now to 4,195. In its daily briefing, DOH reported 18 new fatalities increasing the death toll to 221. Meanwhile, 16 people recovered from...

POLO-Dubai now accepting application for Dh730 cash assistance

Apr 10 2020

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Dubai and Northern Emirates (POLO Dubai) on Friday announced that it is now accepting applications for the one-time financial assistance of Php 10,000 (AED 730) for displaced overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) due to COVID-19...

UAE now tracks individuals not wearing masks in vehicles

by | News

Apr. 09, 20 | 8:31 pm

Authorities remind the public to follow precautionary measures while on the road as they continue to extensively monitor public movement, as well as motorists.

In a photo submitted to The Filipino Times, a motorist shared a screenshot of a warning that he received on his mobile phone as he was spotted by authorities on the road without wearing a mask.

“A warning ticket has been registered on plate (withheld) for not wearing medical masks. Please adhere to the laws for your safety.”

RELATED STORY: INFOGRAPHICS: UAE releases official notice on fines for violating rules to contain coronavirus

The UAE has outlined several fines for those who wouldn’t follow the country’s precautionary measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which includes a Dh1000 fine for those who are not wearing masks and gloves outside of their home.

Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, issued the updated Resolution No. 38 of 2020 on enforcement of penalties for violations following the Cabinet Resolution No. 17 of 2020 to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

READ ON: LOOK: Kinds of masks you can wear in UAE

According to the resolution, the fines will be doubled for those found to be repeating the violation. Offenders will thereafter be referred to the Emergency and Crisis Prosecution at the Federal Public Prosecution if the violation is committed for the third time. Offenders will also bear the costs/expenses of the damage caused by him.

