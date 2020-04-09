UAE now tracks individuals not wearing masks in vehicles

Authorities remind the public to follow precautionary measures while on the road as they continue to extensively monitor public movement, as well as motorists.

In a photo submitted to The Filipino Times, a motorist shared a screenshot of a warning that he received on his mobile phone as he was spotted by authorities on the road without wearing a mask.

“A warning ticket has been registered on plate (withheld) for not wearing medical masks. Please adhere to the laws for your safety.”

The UAE has outlined several fines for those who wouldn’t follow the country’s precautionary measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which includes a Dh1000 fine for those who are not wearing masks and gloves outside of their home.

Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, issued the updated Resolution No. 38 of 2020 on enforcement of penalties for violations following the Cabinet Resolution No. 17 of 2020 to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to the resolution, the fines will be doubled for those found to be repeating the violation. Offenders will thereafter be referred to the Emergency and Crisis Prosecution at the Federal Public Prosecution if the violation is committed for the third time. Offenders will also bear the costs/expenses of the damage caused by him.