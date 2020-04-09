The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 370 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 3,360. MoHAP reported that the majority of these cases were those who did not follow proper quarantine procedures...
Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, opened 13 additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing centers to bolster UAE's capacity to test people suspected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown...
The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed Friday 119 new coronavirus disease or COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing the total now to 4,195. In its daily briefing, DOH reported 18 new fatalities increasing the death toll to 221. Meanwhile, 16 people recovered from...
The Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Dubai and Northern Emirates (POLO Dubai) on Friday announced that it is now accepting applications for the one-time financial assistance of Php 10,000 (AED 730) for displaced overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) due to COVID-19...
The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) could plunge about half a billion people into poverty, according to the data released by Nairobi-based charity Oxfam.
According to the report by Reuters, Oxfam said this was based on the calculations they have done regarding the effect of the disease on global poverty due to decreasing household incomes
Oxfam’s data showed that the impact of the disease in the economy is becoming deeper than the 2008 global financial crisis, and it could throw many countries back to poverty levels after climbing out of it for three decades. It added that “global poverty could increase for the first time since 1990.”
The report added that under serious scenario, such as a 20 percent income reduction, the number of people under extreme poverty line would increase to 922 million worldwide. It also showed that women will be more at risk than men because they will be pushed to work in the informal economy with limited employment rights.
In addition, the World Bank announced that people living in poverty in East Asia and the Pacific region could rise to 11 million.
Oxfam, however, said such scenario can be eased as it proposed an action plan aimed to deliver bailouts to people and businesses in need, call for cancellation of debt, and request more aid from IMF and governments around the world.
As per Reuters’ report, Oxfam said “taxing wealth, extraordinary profits, and speculative financial products would help raise the funds needed.”
