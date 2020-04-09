Coronavirus cases worldwide now past 1.5 million, deaths nearly at 90,000

The total number of reported cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has now reached past 1,500,000 according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

As of this time, there are already 1,502,618 patients afflicted with the disease, with 89,915 reported deaths.

The most number of reported cases remain at the United States of America, which is now at 432,554 followed by Spain and Italy at 152,446 and 129,422 respectively.

Here are the rest of the countries with the most number of cases:

Germany: 113,422

France: 83,080

China: 82883

Iran: 66,220

United Kingdom: 61;487

Turkey: 38,226

Belgium: 24,983

Italy has the most number of reported deaths at 17,667 followed by Spain at 15,238 and France at 10,869.

As of this post, the UAE has 2,659 confirmed cases. Out of those cases, 12 individuals have died, while 239 have fully recovered from the disease.

The Philippines has 4,076 cases with 203 deaths and 124 recoveries.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus continues to urge the public to practice proper hand hygiene and to observe physical distancing whenever possible to minimize contact with others.