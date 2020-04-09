Friday, April 10, 2020

BREAKING: UAE reports 370 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 3360

Apr 10 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 370 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 3,360.   MoHAP reported that the majority of these cases were those who did not follow proper quarantine procedures...

WATCH: UAE opens 13 COVID-19 drive-thru centers

Apr 10 2020

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, opened 13 additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing centers to bolster UAE’s capacity to test people suspected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown...

DOH: PH COVID-19 cases jumps to 4,195

Apr 10 2020

The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed Friday 119 new coronavirus disease or COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing the total now to 4,195. In its daily briefing, DOH reported 18 new fatalities increasing the death toll to 221. Meanwhile, 16 people recovered from...

POLO-Dubai now accepting application for Dh730 cash assistance

Apr 10 2020

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Dubai and Northern Emirates (POLO Dubai) on Friday announced that it is now accepting applications for the one-time financial assistance of Php 10,000 (AED 730) for displaced overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) due to COVID-19...

Coronavirus cases worldwide now past 1.5 million, deaths nearly at 90,000

The total number of reported cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has now reached past 1,500,000 according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

As of this time, there are already 1,502,618 patients afflicted with the disease, with 89,915 reported deaths.

The most number of reported cases remain at the United States of America, which is now at 432,554 followed by Spain and Italy at 152,446 and 129,422 respectively.

RELATED STORY: US COVID-19 cases breach 400,000 as death toll surges to 14,000

Here are the rest of the countries with the most number of cases:

Germany: 113,422
France: 83,080
China: 82883
Iran: 66,220
United Kingdom: 61;487
Turkey: 38,226
Belgium: 24,983

Italy has the most number of reported deaths at 17,667 followed by Spain at 15,238 and France at 10,869.

READ ON: Medical masks should be reserved for healthcare workers, persons showing COVID-19 symptoms — WHO

As of this post, the UAE has 2,659 confirmed cases. Out of those cases, 12 individuals have died, while 239 have fully recovered from the disease.

The Philippines has 4,076 cases with 203 deaths and 124 recoveries.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus continues to urge the public to practice proper hand hygiene and to observe physical distancing whenever possible to minimize contact with others.

