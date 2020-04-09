Coronavirus cases worldwide now past 1.5 million, deaths nearly at 90,000

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 370 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 3,360. MoHAP reported that the majority of these cases were those who did not follow proper quarantine procedures...
The total number of reported cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has now reached past 1,500,000 according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
As of this time, there are already 1,502,618 patients afflicted with the disease, with 89,915 reported deaths.
The most number of reported cases remain at the United States of America, which is now at 432,554 followed by Spain and Italy at 152,446 and 129,422 respectively.
Here are the rest of the countries with the most number of cases:
Germany: 113,422
France: 83,080
China: 82883
Iran: 66,220
United Kingdom: 61;487
Turkey: 38,226
Belgium: 24,983
Italy has the most number of reported deaths at 17,667 followed by Spain at 15,238 and France at 10,869.
As of this post, the UAE has 2,659 confirmed cases. Out of those cases, 12 individuals have died, while 239 have fully recovered from the disease.
The Philippines has 4,076 cases with 203 deaths and 124 recoveries.
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus continues to urge the public to practice proper hand hygiene and to observe physical distancing whenever possible to minimize contact with others.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
