Abu Dhabi regulates timings for fish market

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 370 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 3,360. MoHAP reported that the majority of these cases were those who did not follow proper quarantine procedures...
WATCH: UAE opens 13 COVID-19 drive-thru centers
Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, opened 13 additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing centers to bolster UAE’s capacity to test people suspected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown...
DOH: PH COVID-19 cases jumps to 4,195
The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed Friday 119 new coronavirus disease or COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing the total now to 4,195. In its daily briefing, DOH reported 18 new fatalities increasing the death toll to 221. Meanwhile, 16 people recovered from...
POLO-Dubai now accepting application for Dh730 cash assistance
The Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Dubai and Northern Emirates (POLO Dubai) on Friday announced that it is now accepting applications for the one-time financial assistance of Php 10,000 (AED 730) for displaced overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) due to COVID-19...
(WAM) — The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, ADAFSA, has issued Circular No. 5 of 2020 regulating facilities’ work at Abu Dhabi’s fish markets, to ensure the health and safety of consumers.
The circular translates ADAFSA’s continuing efforts to follow precautionary measures, to help achieve high levels of health and safety for the society in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Abu Dhabi Fishermen Co-operative Society.
The circular includes a number of preventive measures to reduce consumer congestion in the emirate fish markets, maintaining social distancing, raise health standard among workers and visitors, and regulate fish markets’ work in these exceptional circumstances, to ensure services continuity for the public in a safe and proper manner.
The authority set times for consumers to access fish markets, as they can enter the markets in the morning from 9 am to 12:30 pm, and in the evening from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.
Furthermore, ADAFSA identified the maximum number of customers allowed to enter the market according to the number of stalls, at a rate of a consumer for two stalls. If the market contains 30 stalls, a maximum of 15 customers will be allowed to enter it at the same time. In addition, the shopping trip should not exceed 15 minutes to buy and exit the market, and then another group will be allowed to enter the market.
ADAFSA has urged those in charge of the markets to abide by healthy and safety measures while deliver customers’ orders, as well as establishing an appropriate mechanism for customers to book entering times to avoid crowding in the waiting zone.
Regarding fish auctions, the Authority confirmed that organising auctions will be from 6:30 am to 9:00 am. In addition to banning collective auctions, auction area will be far from consumers, where only fish merchants, sellers and auctioneers are allowed to enter it. “Everyone in the market should abide by the precautionary measures in terms of safe distancing, by keeping a distance of at least 1.5 meters between people, and wearing masks and gloves,” according to ADAFSA circular.
ADAFSA obligated the management of fish markets to implement extensive precautionary measures, including tightening control over entrance and exit gates in coordination with police patrols to avoid consumers random entry, stopping customers that are not wearing masks from entering the market, and providing thermometer guns to prevent the entry of any visitor whose body temperature is above 37.5 C.
