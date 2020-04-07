Wednesday, April 8, 2020

DFA: Number of OFWs with COVID-19 climbs to 594

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said 594 overseas Filipinos contracted coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Three new deaths were reported in America and Europe raising the total number of fatalities to 68. Meanwhile, 362 of the total number of cases are...

Pakistan's COVID-19 cases now over 4,000

Pakistan has reported a total of 4,194 cases of the coronavirus disease as numbers continue to increase adjacent to the rise of tests done in the country. Authorities have also reported 467 patients who have fully recovered, with 60 deaths in total as of April 8....

UAE reports 283 new cases, total now at 2359, 1 dead

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 283 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 2,359.

MoHAP reported that the majority of these cases were those who did not follow proper quarantine procedures and proper social distancing.

The Ministry also reported the death of an Asian citizen, bringing the country’s total death toll to 12. The Ministry expressed its deep regrets and condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for the full recovery of the others.

In addition, the country also reported 19 patients who have recovered, bringing the the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country now to 186.

MoHAP advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.

The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation.

