LOOK: Dubai opens five-minute COVID-19 testing centre to public for free

Dubai continues to intensify testing and tracing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country as it has recently announced the opening of the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre at the Al Nasr Club area for the public.

A tweet from Dubai Media Office stated that the following individuals can queue up at the Al Nasr Club COVID-19 testing centre from 8:00 am to 6:30 pm to get the five-minute test for free:

– Senior citizens;

– Pregnant women

– People of Determination;

– People with COVID-19 symptoms

As part of intensified efforts to combat the coronavirus, the #Dubai Health Authority announces that it has opened a drive-through COVID-19 testing centre at the Al Nasr Club for the general public.

Those who get tested will get their results within 48 hours.

Officials assure the public that all three testing centres run by the Dubai Health Authority are staffed by various highly-trained medical personnel.

Dubai is currently under a 24-hour sterilization drive, where all members of the public, even those in the vital and support sectors, are required to get permits from https://dxbpermit.gov.ae/ if they need to purchase essentials, head to work, or for other important matters that require them to head outside their home.

Residents caught without permits loitering outside their homes will face fines of up to Dh3,000.