Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Apr 07 20, 5:40 pm

DFA: Number of OFWs with COVID-19 climbs to 594

Apr 08 2020

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said 594 overseas Filipinos contracted coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Three new deaths were reported in America and Europe raising the total number of fatalities to 68. Meanwhile, 362 of the total number of cases are...

Pakistan’s COVID-19 cases now over 4,000

Apr 08 2020

Pakistan has reported a total of 4,194 cases of the coronavirus disease as numbers continue to increase adjacent to the rise of tests done in the country. Authorities have also reported 467 patients who have fully recovered, with 60 deaths in total as of April 8....

Share215
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
215 Shares

Human rights groups warn of “catastrophic” impact if COVID-19 affects jails in PH; recommend early release of some prisoners

by | News

Apr. 07, 20 | 5:40 pm

Photo credit: AFP

Human rights activists are calling for the early release of some prisoners in the Philippines, including low-level offenders, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

In a report by Rappler, human rights groups and many other individuals fear the safety of prisoners as they believe it is only a matter of time before coronavirus disease (COVID-19) reaches the jail cells.

“Failure to act now could result in a serious outbreak in the country’s jails and prisons, threatening the lives of prisoners whose health the authorities have a duty to protect,” Rappler quoted Human Rights Watch deputy Asia director Phil Robertson as saying.

He added that the government must act fast to stop it from spreading in prison, especially since the Philippines is marred with concerns related to its massive congestion and high mortality rate. The director said authorities must plan ahead by undertaking early releases, and make sure the prison system is prepared to combat the virus.

In a letter sent to government agencies, Fatima Lim, the spokesperson of KAPATID—a group comprising families of political prisoners—reiterated that government should not wait before the virus brings catastrophic impact on the inmates.

“Given the high congestion and mortality rates of the prison system, should the national government wait before the deadly COVID-19 unleashes even more catastrophic consequences inside Philippine jails?” her letter stated.

However, government officials claim the prisoners are safer inside, noting that preventive measures are already in place against the disease.

Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año said the prison is “the safest place right now” for prisoners, and that they “will be more vulnerable and exposed to the virus if they are released at this time.”

Jobs

Latest News

Known TV presenter in Dubai dies of COVID-19 in UK

Known TV presenter in Dubai dies of COVID-19 in UK

Apr 8, 2020

Renowned TV presenter Richard Coram has died in the UK due to complications from coronavirus disease (COVID-19). He was in his late 50s.   Coran, in the 1980s, became a well-known TV presenter in Dubai’s Channel 33, as well as a radio host on Dubai FM92.  ...

DFA: Number of OFWs with COVID-19 climbs to 594

DFA: Number of OFWs with COVID-19 climbs to 594

Apr 8, 2020

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said 594 overseas Filipinos contracted coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Three new deaths were reported in America and Europe raising the total number of fatalities to 68. Meanwhile, 362 of the total number of cases are...

Pakistan’s COVID-19 cases now over 4,000

Pakistan’s COVID-19 cases now over 4,000

Apr 8, 2020

Pakistan has reported a total of 4,194 cases of the coronavirus disease as numbers continue to increase adjacent to the rise of tests done in the country. Authorities have also reported 467 patients who have fully recovered, with 60 deaths in total as of April 8....

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Dubai resident asks for permit to visit 2 wives
Published On  April 7, 2020
BANTAY PRESYO: UAE releases price limits for grocery items as of April 7
Published On  April 7, 2020
Japan declares state of emergency
Published On  April 7, 2020
Close