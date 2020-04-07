Dubai resident asks for permit to visit 2 wives

The Dubai Police has reiterated that the movement permit will only be issued to those stepping out of their homes for absolute necessity after they received various questions about it—including a man who asked for a permit to go between the houses of his two wives.

In a report by Gulf News, Dubai Police Traffic Department Director Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui said he often receive questions like this one after they have implemented movement permits all over Dubai amid the 24-hour sterilization program.

He said this particular caller asked if he should get a permit to move from house to house as he is married to two women.

The director joked him and told him not getting the permit can be a good excuse if he does not want to see his other wife.

Al Mazroui reminded the public that the permit is only applicable for those who leave their homes for necessary matters, and that it is used one-time only—a reason the Dubai Police recommends buying in bulk.

The Dubai Police also reminded the public to keep the receipts so they could present them if they got stopped by police. Those who will go out on food or by bicycle should wear gloves and masks and practice social distancing.

The director added that since the launch of the movement permit and the 24-hour sterilization drive, areas which used to take one week to be completely disinfected can now be done within one day—noting that this could speed the return of life normalcy in the emirate.

Those who wish to apply for a movement permit should visit dxbpermit.gov.ae