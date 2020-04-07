Dubai resident asks for permit to visit 2 wives

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said 594 overseas Filipinos contracted coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Three new deaths were reported in America and Europe raising the total number of fatalities to 68. Meanwhile, 362 of the total number of cases are...
PH Embassy in UAE warns Filipinos against rumors on social media about repatriation efforts
The Philippine Embassy in the UAE has issued a warning for Filipinos to be more vigilant against unscrupulous individuals, groups, and/or travel agencies spreading rumours on social media that they can help Filipinos be repatriated back to the Philippines. It...
400,000 OFWs on the brink of losing jobs, getting pay cuts due to COVID-19 pandemic
Economic and migration analysts project that around 300,000 to 400,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFW) will likely bear the brunt of global economic downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic and continued decline of oil prices. Ateneo Center for Economic Research and...
Pakistan’s COVID-19 cases now over 4,000
Pakistan has reported a total of 4,194 cases of the coronavirus disease as numbers continue to increase adjacent to the rise of tests done in the country. Authorities have also reported 467 patients who have fully recovered, with 60 deaths in total as of April 8....
The Dubai Police has reiterated that the movement permit will only be issued to those stepping out of their homes for absolute necessity after they received various questions about it—including a man who asked for a permit to go between the houses of his two wives.
In a report by Gulf News, Dubai Police Traffic Department Director Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui said he often receive questions like this one after they have implemented movement permits all over Dubai amid the 24-hour sterilization program.
He said this particular caller asked if he should get a permit to move from house to house as he is married to two women.
The director joked him and told him not getting the permit can be a good excuse if he does not want to see his other wife.
Al Mazroui reminded the public that the permit is only applicable for those who leave their homes for necessary matters, and that it is used one-time only—a reason the Dubai Police recommends buying in bulk.
The Dubai Police also reminded the public to keep the receipts so they could present them if they got stopped by police. Those who will go out on food or by bicycle should wear gloves and masks and practice social distancing.
The director added that since the launch of the movement permit and the 24-hour sterilization drive, areas which used to take one week to be completely disinfected can now be done within one day—noting that this could speed the return of life normalcy in the emirate.
Those who wish to apply for a movement permit should visit dxbpermit.gov.ae
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved