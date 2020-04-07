Dubai Police reminds public to keep copies of permit on hand

Photo credit: Dubai Police

Authorities in Dubai remind the public to secure a copy of their movement permit when they head out of their homes as the emirate presses on with the 24-hour sterilization drive.

Dubai Police stressed the need to keep a screenshot of their approved permit, whether they’re heading out via transportation or on foot so that they can show it to authorities.

“A screenshot of the approved Movement Permit, be it a journey by car or on foot, must be kept by all members of the general public once they leave their homes to avoid legal action,” said the Dubai Police in a statement.

All members of the public, even those in the vital and support sectors, are now required to get permits from https://dxbpermit.gov.ae/ if they need to purchase essentials, head to work, or for other important matters that require them to head outside their home.

Residents caught without permits will face fines of up to Dh3,000.