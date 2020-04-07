Dubai Police reminds public to keep copies of permit on hand

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said 594 overseas Filipinos contracted coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Three new deaths were reported in America and Europe raising the total number of fatalities to 68. Meanwhile, 362 of the total number of cases are...
PH Embassy in UAE warns Filipinos against rumors on social media about repatriation efforts
The Philippine Embassy in the UAE has issued a warning for Filipinos to be more vigilant against unscrupulous individuals, groups, and/or travel agencies spreading rumours on social media that they can help Filipinos be repatriated back to the Philippines. It...
400,000 OFWs on the brink of losing jobs, getting pay cuts due to COVID-19 pandemic
Economic and migration analysts project that around 300,000 to 400,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFW) will likely bear the brunt of global economic downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic and continued decline of oil prices. Ateneo Center for Economic Research and...
Pakistan’s COVID-19 cases now over 4,000
Pakistan has reported a total of 4,194 cases of the coronavirus disease as numbers continue to increase adjacent to the rise of tests done in the country. Authorities have also reported 467 patients who have fully recovered, with 60 deaths in total as of April 8....
Authorities in Dubai remind the public to secure a copy of their movement permit when they head out of their homes as the emirate presses on with the 24-hour sterilization drive.
Dubai Police stressed the need to keep a screenshot of their approved permit, whether they’re heading out via transportation or on foot so that they can show it to authorities.
“A screenshot of the approved Movement Permit, be it a journey by car or on foot, must be kept by all members of the general public once they leave their homes to avoid legal action,” said the Dubai Police in a statement.
All members of the public, even those in the vital and support sectors, are now required to get permits from https://dxbpermit.gov.ae/ if they need to purchase essentials, head to work, or for other important matters that require them to head outside their home.
Residents caught without permits will face fines of up to Dh3,000.
. @DubaiPoliceHQ: A screenshot of the approved Movement Permit, be it a journey by car or on foot, must be kept by all members of the general public once they leave their homes to avoid legal action. To register: https://t.co/mnhxykpLDn pic.twitter.com/zYJK2vHG7L
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 7, 2020
Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
