BANTAY PRESYO: UAE releases price limits for grocery items as of April 7

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said 594 overseas Filipinos contracted coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Three new deaths were reported in America and Europe raising the total number of fatalities to 68. Meanwhile, 362 of the total number of cases are...
PH Embassy in UAE warns Filipinos against rumors on social media about repatriation efforts
The Philippine Embassy in the UAE has issued a warning for Filipinos to be more vigilant against unscrupulous individuals, groups, and/or travel agencies spreading rumours on social media that they can help Filipinos be repatriated back to the Philippines. It...
400,000 OFWs on the brink of losing jobs, getting pay cuts due to COVID-19 pandemic
Economic and migration analysts project that around 300,000 to 400,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFW) will likely bear the brunt of global economic downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic and continued decline of oil prices. Ateneo Center for Economic Research and...
Pakistan’s COVID-19 cases now over 4,000
Pakistan has reported a total of 4,194 cases of the coronavirus disease as numbers continue to increase adjacent to the rise of tests done in the country. Authorities have also reported 467 patients who have fully recovered, with 60 deaths in total as of April 8....
The UAE has specified price ceilings for a number of daily needs and has stressed that supermarkets and other establishments found guilty for excessive price hikes will face the law.
Earlier, Sharjah, Dubai and even Ras Al Khaimah had several pharmacies face punishments for price tampering after receiving complaints from customers regarding steep prices for face masks, sanitizers, and gloves.
Here’s the complete list for with their respective price range as of April 7, 2020:
Customers and shoppers can report erring establishments through the following means:
Dubai:
Website: Price.ded.ae
Toll-Free number: 600 545 555
Abu Dhabi:
Email: [email protected]
Toll-free number: 800 555
Sharjah:
Toll-free number: 800 80000
Ras Al Khaimah:
Phone Number: 07 227 1222
Ajman:
Phone Number: 800 70
Fujairah:
Phone Number: 09 223 3330
Umm Al Quwain:
Phone Number: 06 765 2200
Accomodation option available in the market.
