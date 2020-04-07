Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Apr 07 20, 4:38 pm

DFA: Number of OFWs with COVID-19 climbs to 594

Apr 08 2020

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said 594 overseas Filipinos contracted coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Three new deaths were reported in America and Europe raising the total number of fatalities to 68. Meanwhile, 362 of the total number of cases are...

Pakistan’s COVID-19 cases now over 4,000

Apr 08 2020

Pakistan has reported a total of 4,194 cases of the coronavirus disease as numbers continue to increase adjacent to the rise of tests done in the country. Authorities have also reported 467 patients who have fully recovered, with 60 deaths in total as of April 8....

Share610
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
610 Shares

BANTAY PRESYO: UAE releases price limits for grocery items as of April 7

by | News

Apr. 07, 20 | 4:38 pm

The UAE has specified price ceilings for a number of daily needs and has stressed that supermarkets and other establishments found guilty for excessive price hikes will face the law.

Earlier, Sharjah, Dubai and even Ras Al Khaimah had several pharmacies face punishments for price tampering after receiving complaints from customers regarding steep prices for face masks, sanitizers, and gloves.

Here’s the complete list for with their respective price range as of April 7, 2020:

Customers and shoppers can report erring establishments through the following means:

Dubai:

Website: Price.ded.ae

Toll-Free number: 600 545 555

Abu Dhabi:

Email: [email protected]

Toll-free number: 800 555

Sharjah:

Toll-free number: 800 80000

Ras Al Khaimah:

Phone Number: 07 227 1222

Ajman:

Phone Number: 800 70

Fujairah:

Phone Number: 09 223 3330

Umm Al Quwain:

Phone Number: 06 765 2200

 

Jobs

Latest News

Known TV presenter in Dubai dies of COVID-19 in UK

Known TV presenter in Dubai dies of COVID-19 in UK

Apr 8, 2020

Renowned TV presenter Richard Coram has died in the UK due to complications from coronavirus disease (COVID-19). He was in his late 50s.   Coran, in the 1980s, became a well-known TV presenter in Dubai’s Channel 33, as well as a radio host on Dubai FM92.  ...

DFA: Number of OFWs with COVID-19 climbs to 594

DFA: Number of OFWs with COVID-19 climbs to 594

Apr 8, 2020

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said 594 overseas Filipinos contracted coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Three new deaths were reported in America and Europe raising the total number of fatalities to 68. Meanwhile, 362 of the total number of cases are...

Pakistan’s COVID-19 cases now over 4,000

Pakistan’s COVID-19 cases now over 4,000

Apr 8, 2020

Pakistan has reported a total of 4,194 cases of the coronavirus disease as numbers continue to increase adjacent to the rise of tests done in the country. Authorities have also reported 467 patients who have fully recovered, with 60 deaths in total as of April 8....

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Japan declares state of emergency
Published On  April 7, 2020
Medicine home delivery service launched in Abu Dhabi
Published On  April 7, 2020
Ras Al Khaimah shuts down shop for creating substandard face masks
Published On  April 7, 2020
Close