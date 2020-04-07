BANTAY PRESYO: UAE releases price limits for grocery items as of April 7

The UAE has specified price ceilings for a number of daily needs and has stressed that supermarkets and other establishments found guilty for excessive price hikes will face the law.

Earlier, Sharjah, Dubai and even Ras Al Khaimah had several pharmacies face punishments for price tampering after receiving complaints from customers regarding steep prices for face masks, sanitizers, and gloves.

Here’s the complete list for with their respective price range as of April 7, 2020:

Customers and shoppers can report erring establishments through the following means:

Dubai:

Website: Price.ded.ae

Toll-Free number: 600 545 555

Abu Dhabi:

Email: [email protected]

Toll-free number: 800 555

Sharjah:

Toll-free number: 800 80000

Ras Al Khaimah:

Phone Number: 07 227 1222

Ajman:

Phone Number: 800 70

Fujairah:

Phone Number: 09 223 3330

Umm Al Quwain:

Phone Number: 06 765 2200