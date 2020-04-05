Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Apr 05 20, 5:28 pm

IATF grants additional P5-billion fund for displaced workers

Apr 07 2020

The Inter-agency Task Force on COVID-19 response approved on Tuesday the additional Php 5 billion funding for Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)’s financial assistance program to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and other workers affected by the coronavirus...

No ‘move permit’, no stepping out to grocery for Dubai residents

Apr 07 2020

Do I need a 'move permit' if I need to go to the supermarket to buy food and other essentials? This has been today's most persistent question from Dubai residents amid the imposed 24-hour disinfection program rolled out by the UAE government. On Monday, the Supreme...

Share5K
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
5K Shares

UAE residents with expired visas now exempted from fines till end of 2020

by | News

Apr. 05, 20 | 5:28 pm

The UAE cabinet has approved a decision to exempt UAE residents with expired visa from paying fines for overstaying until 2020 ends.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai stated that the UAE Cabinet will also be revealing several more decisions, facilities, and packages for the benefit of the public, particularly for health frontliners in the coming days.

The virtual meeting headed by His Highness also assured the public that concerned authorities will be spearheading initiatives and directives to ensure that the country has enough supply of basic needs.

Jobs

Latest News

IATF grants additional P5-billion fund for displaced workers

IATF grants additional P5-billion fund for displaced workers

Apr 7, 2020

The Inter-agency Task Force on COVID-19 response approved on Tuesday the additional Php 5 billion funding for Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)’s financial assistance program to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and other workers affected by the coronavirus...

No ‘move permit’, no stepping out to grocery for Dubai residents

No ‘move permit’, no stepping out to grocery for Dubai residents

Apr 7, 2020

Do I need a 'move permit' if I need to go to the supermarket to buy food and other essentials? This has been today's most persistent question from Dubai residents amid the imposed 24-hour disinfection program rolled out by the UAE government. On Monday, the Supreme...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
1-month-old baby boy in Bataan tests positive for COVID-19
Published On  April 5, 2020
Saudi stops POLO Riyadh distribution of food assistance to affected OFWs
Published On  April 5, 2020
Vico Sotto favors enhanced community quarantine extension, pushes for mass testing
Published On  April 5, 2020
Close