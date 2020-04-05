UAE residents with expired visas now exempted from fines till end of 2020

The UAE cabinet has approved a decision to exempt UAE residents with expired visa from paying fines for overstaying until 2020 ends.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai stated that the UAE Cabinet will also be revealing several more decisions, facilities, and packages for the benefit of the public, particularly for health frontliners in the coming days.

عقدنا اليوم اجتماعنا الثاني لمجلس الوزراء عن بعد .. أقررنا خلاله مجموعة من القرارات والتسهيلات … بالإضافة لتوجيه الجهات باعفاء أصحاب الإقامات من الغرامات حتى نهاية العام … وتعزيز المخزون الاستراتيجي للدولة .. وتوجيه المصانع بدعم احتياجات القطاع الصحي في الدولة pic.twitter.com/FlmnqQGrp9 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 5, 2020

The virtual meeting headed by His Highness also assured the public that concerned authorities will be spearheading initiatives and directives to ensure that the country has enough supply of basic needs.