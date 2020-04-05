Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Apr 05 20, 9:51 pm

IATF grants additional P5-billion fund for displaced workers

Apr 07 2020

The Inter-agency Task Force on COVID-19 response approved on Tuesday the additional Php 5 billion funding for Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)’s financial assistance program to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and other workers affected by the coronavirus...

No ‘move permit’, no stepping out to grocery for Dubai residents

Apr 07 2020

Do I need a 'move permit' if I need to go to the supermarket to buy food and other essentials? This has been today's most persistent question from Dubai residents amid the imposed 24-hour disinfection program rolled out by the UAE government. On Monday, the Supreme...

UAE records 294 new COVID-19 cases, total number now at 1798

News

Apr. 05, 20 | 9:51 pm

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 294 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 1,798.

The number of new cases marks the highest single day toll of COVID-19 infections in the UAE since the outbreak.

MoHAP reported that the majority of these cases were those who did not follow proper quarantine procedures and proper social distancing.

The country also reported 19 patients who have recovered, bringing the the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country now to 144.

MoHAP advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.

The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation.

