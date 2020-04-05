Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Apr 05 20, 8:17 pm

IATF grants additional P5-billion fund for displaced workers

Apr 07 2020

The Inter-agency Task Force on COVID-19 response approved on Tuesday the additional Php 5 billion funding for Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)’s financial assistance program to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and other workers affected by the coronavirus...

No ‘move permit’, no stepping out to grocery for Dubai residents

Apr 07 2020

Do I need a 'move permit' if I need to go to the supermarket to buy food and other essentials? This has been today's most persistent question from Dubai residents amid the imposed 24-hour disinfection program rolled out by the UAE government. On Monday, the Supreme...

Dubai’s RTA suspends inter-city bus services

by | News

Apr. 05, 20 | 8:17 pm

Photo credit: RTA

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that it will suspend all inter-city bus services to other emirates starting April 5 until further notice.

 

In its Twitter post, RTA stated that bus travels from Dubai to Ajman, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Hatta, and Fujairah will not be operational as part of its precautionary measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

 

“Following the National Sterilisation Programme, the Intercity Bus service from Dubai to all areas (Ajman, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Hatta, and Fujairah) will be suspended starting April 5th, 2020, until further notice,” RTA tweeted.

