Dubai’s RTA suspends inter-city bus services

Photo credit: RTA

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that it will suspend all inter-city bus services to other emirates starting April 5 until further notice.

In its Twitter post, RTA stated that bus travels from Dubai to Ajman, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Hatta, and Fujairah will not be operational as part of its precautionary measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Following the National Sterilisation Programme, the Intercity Bus service from Dubai to all areas (Ajman, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Hatta, and Fujairah) will be suspended starting April 5th, 2020, until further notice,” RTA tweeted.