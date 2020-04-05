Dubai’s RTA suspends inter-city bus services

The Inter-agency Task Force on COVID-19 response approved on Tuesday the additional Php 5 billion funding for Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)’s financial assistance program to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and other workers affected by the coronavirus...
PH Agriculture department receives of 950 metric tons of rice donations from South Korea
The Department of Agriculture (DA) in the Philippines has received a total of 950 metric tons (MT) of rice as donations from the South Korean government for the benefit of thousands of Filipino familis who were severly affected by calamities in Mindanao last 2019....
No ‘move permit’, no stepping out to grocery for Dubai residents
Do I need a 'move permit' if I need to go to the supermarket to buy food and other essentials? This has been today's most persistent question from Dubai residents amid the imposed 24-hour disinfection program rolled out by the UAE government. On Monday, the Supreme...
Dubai inmates reunite with families overseas via video conferencing amid COVID-19 pandemic
The Dubai Police recently launched a remote visual communication service between inmates at the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in Dubai and their families inside and outside the country. Brigadier Ali Al Shamali, Director of the General...
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that it will suspend all inter-city bus services to other emirates starting April 5 until further notice.
In its Twitter post, RTA stated that bus travels from Dubai to Ajman, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Hatta, and Fujairah will not be operational as part of its precautionary measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
“Following the National Sterilisation Programme, the Intercity Bus service from Dubai to all areas (Ajman, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Hatta, and Fujairah) will be suspended starting April 5th, 2020, until further notice,” RTA tweeted.
— RTA (@rta_dubai) April 5, 2020
