Drive-thru facility in Abu Dhabi conducted near 3,000 COVID-19 tests

Almost 3,000 coronavirus tests were carried out by the drive-thru test center in Abu Dhabi, according to the emirate’s public health provider the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha).

The test center, which was inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces last March 28, can conduct 600 tests daily and operates from 8 a.m.to 8 p.m.

The test center located in Zayed Sports City takes swab samples of patients from the nose and throat.

To date, the test center has provided coronavirus test for 2,934 individuals, The National reported.

Due to the success of the center, more facilities will be opened in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

According to Dr Farida Al Hosani, spokeswoman for the UAE health sector, the test centers were a safe way to diagnose people since it does not require patients to visit hospitals as well as reducing the risk of contamination.

Dr. Al Hosani said the test takes up to 5 minutes while the results will come out in 24 to 48 hours. She also noted that process sometimes takes up to seven days adding that the patients must undergo self-isolation until they receive their results.

Patients must seek an appointment first before they can proceed the center.

Al Hosani also noted that the test center prioritizes the elderly, persons with underlying disease, pregnant women, and individuals manifesting the symptoms of the disease.

