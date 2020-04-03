BREAKING: UAE reports 240 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new recoveries

The UAE on Friday reported 240 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

According to the tracker of National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority of the UAE’s Supreme Council for National Security, as well as the Ministry of Health and Preventon (MoHAP), the new number of cases has brought the total toll to 1,264.

The country also reported 12 new recoveries, with the total number now at 108. It has also confirmed one fatality, bringing the total death toll to nine.

The new COVID-19 patients are in stable condition, and were detected through tracking people who have had contact with previously announced cases. Some of the new cases are believed to have had a travel history.

The ministry expressed its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and wish the patients fast recovery. MoHAP also advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into ones elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.

The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources, and avoid spreading misinformation.