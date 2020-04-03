9 pharmacies, 2 suppliers penalized for overpricing in Dubai

A pastor in Cagayan De Oro City was arrested after conducting a worship service attended by at least 500 church members on Sunday. Pastor Allan Caslam was arrested for violating the ban on mass gathering due to the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 threat. Captain...
Authorities apprehended nine pharmacies and two suppliers in Dubai for price gouging during the coronavirus outbreak.
Dubai’s Department of Economic Development (DED) issued fines against the firms after receiving complaints of jacking up prices of products including face masks, basic hygiene products, and hand sanitizers.
The two suppliers, on the other hand, were fined after DED followed the supply chain and discovered that suppliers sold their masks to pharmacies at an exaggerated amount.
DED officials warned firms that will take advantage of the crisis will be slapped with affine worth Dhs5,000.
Repeat offenders will have their fines doubled and their businesses will be shut.
“The fines were issued after consumer complaints and follow-up by the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection sector,” DED spokesperson said.
“Businesses should refrain from taking advantage of the present situation to inflate prices of face masks, sanitizers and disinfectants.”
The pharmacies penalized due to overpricing are located in Jumeirah, Al Wasl, Naif, Ibn Batuta Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Al Khawaneej and Mirdif.
