UAE announces no visa fines for three months; COVID-19 medical exams free even for residence violators

It would take two to three months for the Philippines to flatten the curve of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, according to a Filipino scientist. Dr. Darwin Bandoy Assistant Professor of the University of California, Davis, told ABS-CBN News that...
Condom shortage looms in China, Malaysia
Since China and Malaysia implemented government-imposed lockdowns due to COVID-19 pandemic, a global shortage of condom looms in the future. The condom shortage may threaten decade-long humanitarian efforts to spread another kind of virus — the HIV. Reuters reported...
PH gov’t eyes COVID-19 mass testing on April 14
Chief Implementer of the government’s response on the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 crisis General Carlito Galvez revealed that the government may soon conduct mass testing for COVID-19. In a media briefing on Thursday, Galvez said that they are planning to test...
Spain’s COVID-19 death toll breaches 10,000
The death toll because of coronavirus in Spain has surpassed the 10,000-mark, data from the coronavirus resource center of Johns Hopkins University shows. Spain’s health ministry recorded Wednesday (local time) 950 cases in 24 hours, raising the death toll to 10,003 A...
The General Directorate for Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) has assured all UAE residents and visitors that no fines will be charged if their visa will be expired for the next three months, subject to review and possible extensions.
H.E. Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director-General of the GDRFA in Dubai confirmed that the move is in line with the government’s proactive steps for the benefit of those who currently live in the country.
“The administration began preparing all call centers, which provide services in most languages for the nationalities present in the state with the onset of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Al Marri as he calls on those who have queries about their visas to contact the toll free number 85111.
Al Marri furthered that the country also extends all medical examinations for those who are showing symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), even for residence violators, in line with the country’s vision where all citizens, residents, and visitors work side by side with everyone given fair treatment, as per reports from Emarat Al Youm.
The GDRFA Director-General also affirms that all frontline employees of their customer happiness centers are free of the virus after conducting examinations across all employees.
