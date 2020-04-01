Monday, April 6, 2020

UAE COVID-19 cases soar past 2,000 with 277 new cases

Apr 06 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 277 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 2,076. MoHap spokesperson Dr. Farida Al Hosani, in a media briefing for the latest COVID-19 updates held earlier, assured...

China reports surge in asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

Apr 06 2020

China reported increasing number of asymptomatic cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) sparking concerns of second wave of infection. Despite the draconian measures imposed, China is struggling to contain the spread of imported and asymptomatic patients who are not...

WATCH: UAE sends aid plane with 10 tons of medical supplies to Italy

Apr 06 2020

(WAM) -- A United Arab Emirates aid plane carrying approximately 10 tons of medical supplies was dispatched to Italy to assist the country in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, benefiting over 10,000 healthcare professionals. This initiative is part of the UAE's...

Quarantine violators brought to cemetery in Bacoor

by | News

Apr. 01, 20 | 6:56 pm

Photo credit: Dennis Datu Twitter
A total of 81 residents in Bacoor City, Cavite were taken into custody by police authorities on Wednesday after they violated some provisions of the community quarantine against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Most of those caught violating it were found to be loitering outside their homes and some failed to present their quarantine pass.
One of those caught violating was a 13-year-old k.
As punishment, they were brought to the cemetery to let them see where they would end up if they contracted the virus.
After undergoing a seminar, they were later released.
Bacoor City already has 16 positive cases of COVID-19, where four were already reported dead.

