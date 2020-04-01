Quarantine violators brought to cemetery in Bacoor

Photo credit: Dennis Datu Twitter

A total of 81 residents in Bacoor City, Cavite were taken into custody by police authorities on Wednesday after they violated some provisions of the community quarantine against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Most of those caught violating it were found to be loitering outside their homes and some failed to present their quarantine pass.

One of those caught violating was a 13-year-old k.

As punishment, they were brought to the cemetery to let them see where they would end up if they contracted the virus.

After undergoing a seminar, they were later released .