President Duterte orders police to arrest those who will harm health workers

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday ordered the police to arrest those who will harm health workers working in the frontline to combat coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
In his televised address, Duterte said health workers cannot go home at peace because of people who are scared that the frontliners already caught the disease while on duty.
“Itong mga doctors, nurses, hindi makauwi ng bahay, tinatapunan ninyo ng kung ano–anong chemicals, mas mauna silang mamatay kaysa sa pasyente ng COVID-19,” he said citing the case of a utility worker at a hospital in Sultan Kudarat who was attacked by five individuals which splattered bleach all over his face.
The incident prompted the chief executive to order the police to arrest individuals who will harm health workers.
“I’m ordering the police to go around. Huwag kayong istambay sa istasyon. Maglakad kayo. Magtandem. Maghanap kayo ng taong bastos. At kung mahuli mo, kung ano ang binubuhos mo dun sa health worker, ibuhos nyo rin sa kanya, para tabla,” he said.
“Ibuhos mo uli sa nagbuhos sa doctor at nars. Kung kayo mong painom, painom mo lahat para matapos na ang problema,” he warned.
President Duterte also assured health workers that he will protect them amid the crisis.
“Yung mga frontliners wag kayo mag-alala I will support and defend you,” he vowed.
He also urged the public to follow the quarantine protocols to prevent the spread of the virus and keep the public order.
“Follow government at this time because it is critical that we have order and do not harm the health workers, because that is a serious crime,” he urged.
