WATCH: Dubai shows off its virology lab for COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 277 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 2,076. MoHap spokesperson Dr. Farida Al Hosani, in a media briefing for the latest COVID-19 updates held earlier, assured...
China reports surge in asymptomatic COVID-19 cases
China reported increasing number of asymptomatic cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) sparking concerns of second wave of infection. Despite the draconian measures imposed, China is struggling to contain the spread of imported and asymptomatic patients who are not...
Sara Duterte slams peddlers of President Duterte’s selfie with health workers
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte condemned the malicious photo of President’s photo circulating on social media, which showed the President apparently violating physical distancing measures. According to the Presidential daughter, the photo, which is widely criticized on...
WATCH: UAE sends aid plane with 10 tons of medical supplies to Italy
(WAM) -- A United Arab Emirates aid plane carrying approximately 10 tons of medical supplies was dispatched to Italy to assist the country in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, benefiting over 10,000 healthcare professionals. This initiative is part of the UAE's...
Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has recently shown to the public its state-of-the-art virology laboratory where they study the samples from coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
In a video released by Dubai Media Office, DHA shows how the laboratory—located in Latifa Women and Children Hospital—studies the COVID-19 samples they get from all the private hospitals in the UAE.
“The samples, when they enter our lab, are handled with extreme precaution following all the international guidelines for safety,” said Dr. Rupa Murly Varghese, Specialist at DHA’s Virology Laboratory, in the video.
She added that they all ensure the absolute confidentiality of the patient and that the samples are handled with extreme care. The workers in the lab are also made to wear an entire set of protective equipment to ensure the right amount of biosafety.
Watch the video of the lab below:
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved