BREAKING: UAE announces 150 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 814; reports two deaths

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced 150 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), its largest number to date – as the country’s total tally of cases reaches 814.

MoHAP also reported two COVID-19 related deaths, one of whom was a 62-year-old Asian national, as well as a 78-year-old Gulf patient who both suffered from chronic diseases and heart failure. This brings the total number of deaths in the country to 8.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and conveyed its best wishes for the recovery of all individuals diagnosed with the COVID-19.

MoHAP advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into ones elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.

The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources, and avoid spreading misinformation.