Thursday, April 2, 2020

Apr 01 20, 10:49 pm

PH needs 2-3 months to flatten the curve – Scientist

Apr 02 2020

It would take two to three months for the Philippines to flatten the curve of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, according to a Filipino scientist. Dr. Darwin Bandoy Assistant Professor of the University of California, Davis, told ABS-CBN News that...

Condom shortage looms in China, Malaysia

Apr 02 2020

Since China and Malaysia implemented government-imposed lockdowns due to COVID-19 pandemic, a global shortage of condom looms in the future. The condom shortage may threaten decade-long humanitarian efforts to spread another kind of virus — the HIV. Reuters reported...

PH gov’t eyes COVID-19 mass testing on April 14

Apr 02 2020

Chief Implementer of the government’s response on the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 crisis General Carlito Galvez revealed that the government may soon conduct mass testing for COVID-19.    In a media briefing on Thursday, Galvez said that they are planning to test...

Spain’s COVID-19 death toll breaches 10,000

Apr 02 2020

The death toll because of coronavirus in Spain has surpassed the 10,000-mark, data from the coronavirus resource center of Johns Hopkins University shows. Spain’s health ministry recorded Wednesday (local time) 950 cases in 24 hours, raising the death toll to 10,003 A...

BREAKING: UAE announces 150 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 814; reports two deaths

by | News

Apr. 01, 20 | 10:49 pm

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced 150 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), its largest number to date – as the country’s total tally of cases reaches 814.

MoHAP also reported two COVID-19 related deaths, one of whom was a 62-year-old Asian national, as well as a 78-year-old Gulf patient who both suffered from chronic diseases and heart failure. This brings the total number of deaths in the country to 8.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and conveyed its best wishes for the recovery of all individuals diagnosed with the COVID-19.

MoHAP advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into ones elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.

The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources, and avoid spreading misinformation.

