UAE’s Ministry of Education announces the extension of distance learning till June 2020

The UAE has announced that they are extending the distance learning system for all students across the country as an ongoing preventive measure to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Tweets from the official account of the UAE government (@UAEGov) reveal that Dr. Amna Al Dahak, spokesperson of the Ministry of Education stated that this move applies for both public and private schools and universities, citing that the main reason is to safeguard the health of students and teachers.

Dr. Al Dahak furthered that the Ministry of Education is working nonstop to develop smart solutions for final examinations to be held in the coming months.