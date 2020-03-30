UAE reports 41 new COVID-19 cases, three recoveries including 1 Filipino

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has just announced that all paid and multi-storey parking will be free of charge as part of the country's efforts to make residents' lives easier as the country continues to fight against the spread of the coronavirus...
Duterte unveils Php200 billion ‘social protection program’ for Philippines’ informal sector
The Philippines will soon be launching what President Rodrigo Duterte has coined as the nation's largest and widest 'social protection program', amounting to Php200 billion for the sustenance of millions of Filipinos in the low-income bracket, who have been severely...
UAE’s Ministry of Education announces the extension of distance learning till June 2020
The UAE has announced that they are extending the distance learning system for all students across the country as an ongoing preventive measure to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Tweets from the official account of the UAE government (@UAEGov)...
Tokyo Olympics rescheduled to July 2021
Tokyo Olympics will run from July 23 to Aug. 8 in 2021, the organizing committee confirmed Monday. The games which had been scheduled to be held in Tokyo on July 24 this year, were postponed for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced Monday 41 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total number to 611.
Three new COVID-19 patients have recovered including one Filipino and two Indian citizens, bringing the country’s total number of recoveries to 61.
However, two more patients died, according to MoHAP. One of the deceased was identified as an Arab patient, 48, who had preexisting conditions including heart problems and diabetes. The other one is an Asian woman, 42, and was also suffering from heart disease.
Dr. Farida Al Hosani, the official spokesperson for the UAE health sector, revealed to Emarat Al Youm that one of the patients caused the transmission of COVID-19 to 36 individuals.
The UAE leadership has ordered to set up more rapid drive-thru COVID-19 testing centres across the emirates.
Currently, the country announced that some 220,000 laboratory tests were conducted in the country.
