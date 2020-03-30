Monday, March 30, 2020

Mar 30 20, 6:02 pm

Free parking announced in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Mar 30 2020

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has just announced that all paid and multi-storey parking will be free of charge as part of the country's efforts to make residents' lives easier as the country continues to fight against the spread of the coronavirus...

Tokyo Olympics rescheduled to July 2021

Mar 30 2020

Tokyo Olympics will run from July 23 to Aug. 8 in 2021, the organizing committee confirmed Monday. The games which had been scheduled to be held in Tokyo on July 24 this year, were postponed for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic. RELATED STORY: Tokyo...

Share124
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
124 Shares

UAE reports 41 new COVID-19 cases, three recoveries including 1 Filipino

by | News

Mar. 30, 20 | 6:02 pm

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced Monday 41 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total number to 611.

Three new COVID-19 patients have recovered including one Filipino and two Indian citizens, bringing the country’s total number of recoveries to 61.

However, two more patients died, according to MoHAP. One of the deceased was identified as an Arab patient, 48, who had preexisting conditions including heart problems and diabetes. The other one is an Asian woman, 42, and was also suffering from heart disease.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, the official spokesperson for the UAE health sector, revealed to Emarat Al Youm that one of the patients caused the transmission of COVID-19 to 36 individuals.

The UAE leadership has ordered to set up more rapid drive-thru COVID-19 testing centres across the emirates.

Currently, the country announced that some 220,000 laboratory tests were conducted in the country.

Jobs

Latest News

Free parking announced in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Free parking announced in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Mar 30, 2020

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has just announced that all paid and multi-storey parking will be free of charge as part of the country's efforts to make residents' lives easier as the country continues to fight against the spread of the coronavirus...

Tokyo Olympics rescheduled to July 2021

Tokyo Olympics rescheduled to July 2021

Mar 30, 2020

Tokyo Olympics will run from July 23 to Aug. 8 in 2021, the organizing committee confirmed Monday. The games which had been scheduled to be held in Tokyo on July 24 this year, were postponed for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic. RELATED STORY: Tokyo...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Over 69,000 violated quarantine rules across PH, PNP claim
Published On  March 30, 2020
UAE issues decree allowing private firms to reevaluate employees’ jobs, cut salaries and grant unpaid leaves
Published On  March 30, 2020
DEVELOPING STORY: MoHAP reports 41 new cases, two deaths from COVID-19 in UAE
Published On  March 30, 2020
Close