UAE reports 41 new COVID-19 cases, three recoveries including 1 Filipino

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced Monday 41 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total number to 611.

Three new COVID-19 patients have recovered including one Filipino and two Indian citizens, bringing the country’s total number of recoveries to 61.

However, two more patients died, according to MoHAP. One of the deceased was identified as an Arab patient, 48, who had preexisting conditions including heart problems and diabetes. The other one is an Asian woman, 42, and was also suffering from heart disease.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, the official spokesperson for the UAE health sector, revealed to Emarat Al Youm that one of the patients caused the transmission of COVID-19 to 36 individuals.

The UAE leadership has ordered to set up more rapid drive-thru COVID-19 testing centres across the emirates.

Currently, the country announced that some 220,000 laboratory tests were conducted in the country.