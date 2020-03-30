Over 69,000 violated quarantine rules across PH, PNP claim

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has just announced that all paid and multi-storey parking will be free of charge as part of the country's efforts to make residents' lives easier as the country continues to fight against the spread of the coronavirus...
More than 69,000 individuals violated the rules and guidelines under the enhanced community quarantine, according to the data released by the Philippine National Police on Monday.
Based on the data collated from March 17 to 29, a total of 69,989 violators were reported nationwide, 39,940 of which were from Luzon while 30,149 were from the Visayas and Mindanao.
The entire Luzon was placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine on March 17 to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Several provinces and cities in Visayas and Mindanao followed suit due to the threat of coronavirus pandemic.
Lt. Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, PNP deputy chief for operations and commander of the Joint Task Force Corona Virus Shield (JTF CV Shield) revealed that 16,988 of the violators were from Metro Manila.
He said the PNP has deferred on its earlier decision to be lenient on curfew rules because of the rising number of ECQ violators, Manila Bulletin reported.
“Based on our assessment, the number of curfew violators will only further increase if the government will be lenient to them,” he stressed adding that the police will intensify its offensive particularly to repeat offenders.
While most of the offenders were reprimanded Eleazar disclosed that 17,039 of the violators were apprehended while 3,777 of them were fined according to the penalties set by their respective local government units on curfew.
The authorities also apprehended 6,837 public utility vehicles who disobeyed the quarantine guidelines.
According to Eleazar around 593 people were arrested for hoarding, profiteering, and manipulation of the prices of medical products necessary to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
