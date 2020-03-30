Monday, March 30, 2020

Tokyo Olympics rescheduled to July 2021

Mar 30 2020

Tokyo Olympics will run from July 23 to Aug. 8 in 2021, the organizing committee confirmed Monday. The games which had been scheduled to be held in Tokyo on July 24 this year, were postponed for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic. RELATED STORY: Tokyo...

Free parking announced in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has just announced that all paid and multi-storey parking will be free of charge as part of the country’s efforts to make residents’ lives easier as the country continues to fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a tweet from Dubai Media Office, it stated that the measure will begin from Tuesday, March 31 and will last until Monday, April 13.

Earlier, Abu Dhabi had also announced that it will be suspended its Mawaqif fees which started Monday, March 29 for a period of three weeks.

In a tweet from the Abu Dhabi Media Office, it also stated that the free Department of Municipalities and Transport’s announcement for the free parking is subject to revision and extension.

Close