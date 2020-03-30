Monday, March 30, 2020

Mar 30 20, 5:39 pm

DEVELOPING STORY: MoHAP reports 41 new cases, two deaths from COVID-19 in UAE

by | News

Mar. 30, 20 | 5:39 pm

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced 41 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 611 as of press time.

MoHAP also reported two deaths: A 48-year-old Arab national who suffered complications from heart disease, blood pressure and diabetes, as well as a 42-year-old Asian woman who had a heart disease, bringing the total death toll in the country to 5.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, the official spokesperson for the UAE health sector, also stated that one of the patients caused the transmission of COVID-19 to 36 other cases, according to Emarat Al Youm.

Dr. Al Hosani furthered that majority of the new cases are in stable, except for two who are in intensive care.

The ministry also reported three patients who have recovered from the disease, one from the Philippines and two from India, bringing the total to 61.

This is a developing story.

