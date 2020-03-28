UAE imposes Dhs10,000 fine for party organizers, Dhs5,000 for attendees

The UAE authorities have announced that they will penalize individuals who will host or even attend parties and other social gatherings in its bid to control the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to the resolutions No. (38) for the year 2020 following the cabinet decision No. 17 of 2020 on March 27, people who will organize parties such as weddings, birthdays, and other celebrations will face a fine of AED10,000, while those who will attend will be subject to a fine of AED5,000.

Authorities in the UAE have begun to penalize individuals found flouting the new rules that the country has implemented as preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

UAE Attorney General Counselor Hamad Saif Al Shamsi recently stated that that second-time violators will face double the initial fine, while those who break the rule for the third time will face federal public prosecution.

Earlier, Dubai Media Office has called on the public to refrain from participating in social gatherings to alleviate the spread of the disease. In its Twitter post, it said “As part of precautionary measures to safeguard the health of the community, #Dubai’s Supreme Committee for Crisis & Disaster Management calls on the public to refrain from holding parties & wedding celebrations at home with immediate effect, until the end of the month.”

Even Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, has come out and said that all these measures imposed are “aimed at protecting the community.”