UAE extends nightly curfew, disinfection program until April 5

Photo credit: Dubai Media Office

The UAE announced that it will extend its nationwide disinfection campaign for one more week as part of its preventive measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said that the said program will be extended from March 29 to April 5 in its bid to curb the spread of the virus.

In a press conference, MoHAP noted that this new move will also result in the extension of the nationwide curfew from 8 PM to 6 AM.

The authorities have also advised the public to adhere to the curfew regulations, adding that people who will leave their homes for non-essential reason will be subject to a hefty fine of Dh2,000.

UAE Attorney General Counselor Hamad Saif Al Shamsi recently issued resolution No. (38) for the year 2020 following the cabinet decision No. 17 of 2020 on March 27 regarding the applicable fines for violating rules on the country’s fight against spreading communicable diseases such as COVID-19, with immediate implementation, as per a report from Khaleej Times.