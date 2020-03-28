Sunday, March 29, 2020

8 people confirmed dead in plane crash in MIA

Mar 29 2020

Authorities of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has confirmed the deaths eight people on board a corporate jet that crashed on Sunday evening at the runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).    In a press conference at past 10 p.m.,...

UAE extends nightly curfew, disinfection program until April 5

News

Mar. 28, 20 | 6:47 pm

Photo credit: Dubai Media Office

The UAE announced that it will extend its nationwide disinfection campaign for one more week as part of its preventive measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said that the said program will be extended from March 29 to April 5 in its bid to curb the spread of the virus.

In a press conference, MoHAP noted that this new move will also result in the extension of the nationwide curfew from 8 PM to 6 AM.

Photo credit: Dubai Media Office

The authorities have also advised the public to adhere to the curfew regulations, adding that people who will leave their homes for non-essential reason will be subject to a hefty fine of Dh2,000.

UAE Attorney General Counselor Hamad Saif Al Shamsi recently issued resolution No. (38) for the year 2020 following the cabinet decision No. 17 of 2020 on March 27 regarding the applicable fines for violating rules on the country’s fight against spreading communicable diseases such as COVID-19, with immediate implementation, as per a report from Khaleej Times.

Close