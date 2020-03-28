UAE extends nightly curfew, disinfection program until April 5

A lawmaker vowed to allocate budget enough to compensate volunteer health workers at par with the regular salary of their newly-hired counterparts in the government during the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes after the Department of Health (DOH) apologized for offering...
DILG appeals to hotels in Metro Manila to accept 4,000 arriving seafarers
The Inter-agency Task Force (IATF) is appealing to the five-star hotels in Metro Manila to accommodate thousands of Filipino seafarers from cruise ships who will be displaced by the pandemic COVID-19 disease. Interior Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III, a member of...
8 people confirmed dead in plane crash in MIA
Authorities of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has confirmed the deaths eight people on board a corporate jet that crashed on Sunday evening at the runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). In a press conference at past 10 p.m.,...
INFOGRAPHICS: UAE releases official notice on fines for violating rules to contain coronavirus
The UAE has intensified its call for residents to stay indoors as the government has officially issued a list of violations with corresponding fines to deter individuals from leaving their homes if not necessary. Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, issued...
The UAE announced that it will extend its nationwide disinfection campaign for one more week as part of its preventive measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said that the said program will be extended from March 29 to April 5 in its bid to curb the spread of the virus.
In a press conference, MoHAP noted that this new move will also result in the extension of the nationwide curfew from 8 PM to 6 AM.
The authorities have also advised the public to adhere to the curfew regulations, adding that people who will leave their homes for non-essential reason will be subject to a hefty fine of Dh2,000.
UAE Attorney General Counselor Hamad Saif Al Shamsi recently issued resolution No. (38) for the year 2020 following the cabinet decision No. 17 of 2020 on March 27 regarding the applicable fines for violating rules on the country’s fight against spreading communicable diseases such as COVID-19, with immediate implementation, as per a report from Khaleej Times.
