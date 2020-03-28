Not wearing medical mask in UAE has a fine of Dh1,000

The UAE has issued a new resolution that penalizes individuals who don’t wear medical masks in public when they enter closed spaces with a fine of Dh1000.

A report from Emarat Al Youm states that UAE Attorney General Counselor Hamad Saif Al Shamsi recently issued resolution No. (38) for the year 2020 following the cabinet decision No. 17 of 2020 on March 27 which stipulates the need to wear mask in closed spaces as one of the new adaptive measures of the government.

As of press time, the report has yet to specify areas pertaining to ‘closed spaces’ – however, in accordance with the social distancing rule stipulated in the same resolution (with a separate fine of Dh1000), the need to wear medical masks should apply to public areas with closed spaces that remain open where individuals may still gather which include (but not limited to):

– Public transportation such as the Dubai Metro and buses;

– supermarkets;

– cooperative societies;

– groceries;

– pharmacies;

– banks and financial institutions;

– remittance centers;

– work place for private companies, where only a maximum of 30% of the total work force is expected to be physically present.

The same resolution likewise stated that those who will violate the rules for the second time will be fined twice, while those who break the rule for the third time will face federal public prosecution.