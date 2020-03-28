Sunday, March 29, 2020

Mar 28 20, 3:10 pm

8 people confirmed dead in plane crash in MIA

Mar 29 2020

Authorities of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has confirmed the deaths eight people on board a corporate jet that crashed on Sunday evening at the runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).    In a press conference at past 10 p.m.,...

Not wearing medical mask in UAE has a fine of Dh1,000

by | News

Mar. 28, 20 | 3:10 pm

The UAE has issued a new resolution that penalizes individuals who don’t wear medical masks in public when they enter closed spaces with a fine of Dh1000.

A report from Emarat Al Youm states that UAE Attorney General Counselor Hamad Saif Al Shamsi recently issued resolution No. (38) for the year 2020 following the cabinet decision No. 17 of 2020 on March 27 which stipulates the need to wear mask in closed spaces as one of the new adaptive measures of the government.

RELATED STORY: UAE releases new list of fines for violators of COVID-19 safety measures

As of press time, the report has yet to specify areas pertaining to ‘closed spaces’ – however, in accordance with the social distancing rule stipulated in the same resolution (with a separate fine of Dh1000), the need to wear medical masks should apply to public areas with closed spaces that remain open where individuals may still gather which include (but not limited to):

– Public transportation such as the Dubai Metro and buses;
– supermarkets;
– cooperative societies;
– groceries;
– pharmacies;
– banks and financial institutions;
– remittance centers;
– work place for private companies, where only a maximum of 30% of the total work force is expected to be physically present.

READ ON: INFOGRAPHICS: What you should know about the 'National Disinfection Programme'

The same resolution likewise stated that those who will violate the rules for the second time will be fined twice, while those who break the rule for the third time will face federal public prosecution.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

Close