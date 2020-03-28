Sunday, March 29, 2020

Mar 28 20, 6:22 pm

8 people confirmed dead in plane crash in MIA

Mar 29 2020

Authorities of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has confirmed the deaths eight people on board a corporate jet that crashed on Sunday evening at the runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).    In a press conference at past 10 p.m.,...

Share449
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
449 Shares

Dh2,000 fine await those who will leave home for non-essential reasons

by | News

Mar. 28, 20 | 6:22 pm

The UAE has started penalizing who will leave their homes if not for work or essential reason as part of its preventive measures against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to the resolutions No. (38) for the year 2020 following the cabinet decision No. 17 of 2020 on March 27, people who will leave their homes for non-essential reason will be subject to a hefty fine of Dh2,000.

READ ALSO: LOOK: UAE releases new list of fines for violators of COVID-19 safety measures

UAE Attorney General Counselor Hamad Saif Al Shamsi recently issued resolution No. (38) for the year 2020 following the cabinet decision No. 17 of 2020 on March 27 regarding the applicable fines for violating rules on the country’s fight against spreading communicable diseases such as COVID-19, with immediate implementation, as per a report from Khaleej Times.

READ ALSO: UAE imposes Dhs10,000 fine for party organizers, Dhs5,000 for attendees

The resolution also states that those found violating the rules for the second time around will be fined double the amount. Those who violate the same rule for the third time will face federal public prosecution.

SEE ALSO: Not wearing medical mask in UAE has a fine of Dh1,000

Jobs

Latest News

8 people confirmed dead in plane crash in MIA

8 people confirmed dead in plane crash in MIA

Mar 29, 2020

Authorities of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has confirmed the deaths eight people on board a corporate jet that crashed on Sunday evening at the runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).    In a press conference at past 10 p.m.,...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
UAE imposes Dhs10,000 fine for party organizers, Dhs5,000 for attendees
Published On  March 28, 2020
Singapore donates 40,000 COVID-19 test kits to PH 
Published On  March 28, 2020
Abbot unveils FDA-approved test kit that can produce results in five minutes
Published On  March 28, 2020
Close