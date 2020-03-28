Dh2,000 fine await those who will leave home for non-essential reasons

The UAE has started penalizing who will leave their homes if not for work or essential reason as part of its preventive measures against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to the resolutions No. (38) for the year 2020 following the cabinet decision No. 17 of 2020 on March 27, people who will leave their homes for non-essential reason will be subject to a hefty fine of Dh2,000.

READ ALSO: LOOK: UAE releases new list of fines for violators of COVID-19 safety measures

UAE Attorney General Counselor Hamad Saif Al Shamsi recently issued resolution No. (38) for the year 2020 following the cabinet decision No. 17 of 2020 on March 27 regarding the applicable fines for violating rules on the country’s fight against spreading communicable diseases such as COVID-19, with immediate implementation, as per a report from Khaleej Times.

READ ALSO: UAE imposes Dhs10,000 fine for party organizers, Dhs5,000 for attendees

The resolution also states that those found violating the rules for the second time around will be fined double the amount. Those who violate the same rule for the third time will face federal public prosecution.

SEE ALSO: Not wearing medical mask in UAE has a fine of Dh1,000