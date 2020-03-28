Coronavirus cases breach 600,000 mark

Three days after breaching the half million mark, the world continues to grapple with a pandemic that has now infected more than 600,000.



The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, which is collating real-time data from various governments and global health monitors, showed in its interactive map that the number of people tested positive with COVID-19 has reached over 600,000 today around 0900 GMT.

As of this writing, 177 out of 195 countries are already infected with the respiratory disease. It has claimed 27,889 lives. The number of recovered patients recorded were 131,854.



The exponential rise came from the United States, which also crossed the 100,000 mark and now accounts to a sixth of the world’s COVID patients.



The top countries with most number of cases are:

United States – 104,837

Italy – 86,498

China – 81,996

Spain – 65,719

Germany – 53,340

France – 33,414

Iran – 32,332

United Kingdom – 14,751

Switzerland – 13,138

South Korea – 9,478

A British biostatistician and professor at Cambridge University however cautioned comparing data of each countries.



Sheila Bird said nations have different reporting standards, different approaches to testing and different approaches to tracing cases.

Some countries lack testing and only test those who are severely ill. In Germany, anyone who shows flu-like symptoms in the past 114 days or travelled to a high risk region gets tested. In South Korea, there is free and easy access to testing to anyone a doctor deems needs it.



She urged governments, scientists and the media to be more focused on the trend of the data. As soon as the testing kits become more widespread, the data of diagnosed patients, mortality and recoveries will be more reliable on the infection rates.