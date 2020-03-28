BREAKING: UAE records 63 new cases of COVID-19, total number now at 468

The UAE on March 28 reported 63 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID), bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 468.

The data was released on the tracker of the National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority of the UAE’s Supreme Council for National Security.

The number of critical cases from COVID-19 in the country remains at 1, while there are still only two recorded deaths from the virus.

Meanwhile, around 55 patients have already recovered from the disease in the UAE.