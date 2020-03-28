Sunday, March 29, 2020

Mar 28 20, 7:00 pm

8 people confirmed dead in plane crash in MIA

Mar 29 2020

Authorities of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has confirmed the deaths eight people on board a corporate jet that crashed on Sunday evening at the runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).    In a press conference at past 10 p.m.,...

BREAKING: UAE records 63 new cases of COVID-19, total number now at 468

News

Mar. 28, 20 | 7:00 pm

The UAE on March 28 reported 63 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID), bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 468.

The data was released on the tracker of the National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority of the UAE’s Supreme Council for National Security.

The number of critical cases from COVID-19 in the country remains at 1, while there are still only two recorded deaths from the virus.

Meanwhile, around 55 patients have already recovered from the disease in the UAE.

Mar 29, 2020

