Manila International Airport to move all flights to Terminal 1

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation decided to reduce the attendance of workers in the private sector establishments in the UAE to the minimum necessary for the conduct of work, so that the percentage of workers whose work requires being in the workplace...
INFOGRAPHICS: What you should know about the ‘National Disinfection Programme’
In light of the upcoming three-day 'National Disinfection Programme' Dubai Police has issued a reminder to the public about what to expect during the three-day sterilization drive. #UAE launches 'National Disinfection Programme' during the weekend #StayHome...
Dubai Police alerts residents with SMS message on restrictions on public movement, transport
Residents across Dubai received a national alert around 5:30 pm from the Dubai Police, advising them of the upcoming 'National Disinfection Programme' set to take place this evening, March 26. The message, that reads in Arabic and English, stated that all public modes...
DFA: Pinoy COVID-19 cases abroad now at 203, 3 fatalities
The Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said Filipinos abroad with coronavirus disease has climbed to 203 with three deaths, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Thursday. These Filipinos are based in 26 countries or regions - 115 in Asia-Pacific, 43 in...
The Manila International Airport Authority or MIAA will be moving all flights to and from Manila to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.
The move is to reduce airport operations brought by the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 pandemic, The change in terminals will happen on March 28.
Gulf Air, Korean Airlines, Asiana Airlines, China Airlines, Hong Kong Air, Eva Air, Japan Airlines, Jeju Air, All Nippon Airways, Cathay Pacific, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines and Royal Brunei will operate from Terminal 1.
RELATED STORY: COVID-19 cases jump to 707, death toll now at 48 in PH
MIAA said that the decision will minimize the exposure of workers to potential virus carriers. Airport authorities however say that the operations will continue. In a report on ABS-CBN News, Oman Air will stop operations starting Thursday.
Singapore Airlines and Royal Brunei will also suspend flights to and from Manila starting March 29. Philippine Airlines have suspended all its international flights starting Thursday.
READ ON: Luzon Lockdown: Over 53.3 million Filipinos to be affected as majority of establishments, offices close; public transpo to be suspended amid COVID-19 spread in PH
PAL, Cebu Pacific and Air Asia have also suspended all domestic flights due to the current enhanced community quarantine.
Jobs
- JUNIOR MERCHANDISER UP TO 2K USD FOR AN E-COMMERCE (FASHION) COMPANY IN OMAN
Feb 27, 2020
- Senior Supervisor – CAD Draft Designer/BIM Manager
Feb 27, 2020
- Communications Engineer
Feb 27, 2020
- AWACS Radar System Engineer
Feb 27, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved