Friday, March 27, 2020

Mar 26 20, 6:04 pm

DFA: Pinoy COVID-19 cases abroad now at 203, 3 fatalities

Mar 26 2020

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said Filipinos abroad with coronavirus disease has climbed to 203 with three deaths, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Thursday. These Filipinos are based in 26 countries or regions - 115 in Asia-Pacific, 43 in...

Manila International Airport to move all flights to Terminal 1

by | News

Mar. 26, 20 | 6:04 pm

The Manila International Airport Authority or MIAA will be moving all flights to and from Manila to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1. 
 
The move is to reduce airport operations brought by the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 pandemic, The change in terminals will happen on March 28.

Gulf Air, Korean Airlines, Asiana Airlines, China Airlines, Hong Kong Air, Eva Air, Japan Airlines, Jeju Air, All Nippon Airways, Cathay Pacific, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines and Royal Brunei will operate from Terminal 1. 

RELATED STORY: COVID-19 cases jump to 707, death toll now at 48 in PH
 
MIAA said that the decision will minimize the exposure of workers to potential virus carriers. Airport authorities however say that the operations will continue. In a report on ABS-CBN News, Oman Air will stop operations starting Thursday. 
 
Singapore Airlines and Royal Brunei will also suspend flights to and from Manila starting March 29. Philippine Airlines have suspended all its international flights starting Thursday. 

READ ON: Luzon Lockdown: Over 53.3 million Filipinos to be affected as majority of establishments, offices close; public transpo to be suspended amid COVID-19 spread in PH

PAL, Cebu Pacific and Air Asia have also suspended all domestic flights due to the current enhanced community quarantine. 

Latest News

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

