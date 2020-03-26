Manila International Airport to move all flights to Terminal 1

The Manila International Airport Authority or MIAA will be moving all flights to and from Manila to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.



The move is to reduce airport operations brought by the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 pandemic, The change in terminals will happen on March 28.

Gulf Air, Korean Airlines, Asiana Airlines, China Airlines, Hong Kong Air, Eva Air, Japan Airlines, Jeju Air, All Nippon Airways, Cathay Pacific, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines and Royal Brunei will operate from Terminal 1.

RELATED STORY: COVID-19 cases jump to 707, death toll now at 48 in PH



MIAA said that the decision will minimize the exposure of workers to potential virus carriers. Airport authorities however say that the operations will continue. In a report on ABS-CBN News, Oman Air will stop operations starting Thursday.



Singapore Airlines and Royal Brunei will also suspend flights to and from Manila starting March 29. Philippine Airlines have suspended all its international flights starting Thursday.

READ ON: Luzon Lockdown: Over 53.3 million Filipinos to be affected as majority of establishments, offices close; public transpo to be suspended amid COVID-19 spread in PH

PAL, Cebu Pacific and Air Asia have also suspended all domestic flights due to the current enhanced community quarantine.