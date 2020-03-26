Duque says Pimentel ‘violated’ hospital protocols

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said that Senator Koko Pimentel has violated strict hospital protocols after going to Makati Medical Center despite being a person under monitoring and later on finding out that he is positive for coronavirus disease or COVID-19.

The health chief also insisted that the department is not giving out VIP testing for personalities.

“Gusto ko rin pong ihayag ang stand ng DOH ukol sa pagpunta ni Senator Pimentel sa Makati Medical Center kahit na siya ay isang PUM (person under monitoring). Kami po ay sumasang–ayon na nagkaroon ng breach sa quarantine protocol at hindi dapat nangyari ito,” Duque said in a media briefing.

The DOH added that they will leave it up to proper authorities to deal with violations of quarantine protocols.

“Ganap tayong makikipagtulungan sa mga aksyon na tatahakin ng mga agencies na ito,” he said.

Three senators have tested positive for the virus. Senator Sonny Angara also confirmed on Thursday that he is COVID-19 positive. Senator Migz Zubiri was the first one to admit that he tested positive for the virus.

The staff of Senator Pia Cayetano also tested positive for the virus. The senator has yet to release her test result.